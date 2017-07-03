Commemorative Caber Crafted For Aboyne Games

Athletes competing in the heavy events at this summer’s Aboyne Highland Games are set to have a new challenge on their hands.

Organisers of the event have unveiled a new caber to mark the Aboyne Games’ 150th anniversary.

One of the most iconic disciplines in the highland games programme, tossing the caber requires competitors to possess strength and good balance.

Measuring 23ft 6in (7.15m) in length and weighing approximately 130lbs (59kg), the new anniversary caber is set to test these skills when it is attempted to be thrown end over end into the perfect 12 o’clock position at this year’s games on Saturday, August 5.

Organisers of Aboyne Highland Games decided to commission a new caber as the discipline was one that had been a fixture of the games’ programme since the event’s inception 150 years ago.

Timber for the commemorative caber was donated by Dinnet Estates and came from a 50-year-old Douglas Fir that stood in woodland at Rhu-na-Haven Road, Aboyne.

The 70ft tree was felled in January.

Since then, the timber has undergone a number of processes that have seen it transformed from tree trunk to slender caber.

The work is being carried out by Murray Brown, who is convenor of heavy events at Aboyne Highland Games.

Murray, who himself competed in the heavy events at highland games during the 1970s and 80s, has made a number of cabers in recent years.

Over the past five months Murray and a team of volunteers have spent around 50 hours creating the new Aboyne caber, which will be unveiled at the games.