Company continue support of Soap-Box derby

Aberdeen Finance Broker Westburn Finance has confirmed that it will once again sponsor the ‘Westburn Finance Soap Box Derby’ at the annual Royal Deeside Speed Festival.

The company sponsored the inaugural Soap Box Derby last year, and is excited to expand its support further this year.

To commemorate this occasion Westburn Finance has commissioned the Westburn Finance Soap Box Derby Shield, which will be presented to the victors.

Westburn Finance will once again be supplying trophies for the winners in each category to keep, with the Shield being returned year on year.

It is hoped that the Shield will grow in prestige in line with the event, and will itself one day boast a proud 25-year history.

Westburn Finance MD Chris Williams is a huge fan of the Soap Box Derby saying: “The Soap Box Derby is a delightful family event, not just for the spectacle itself but also for the hours of dedicated work that go in to getting a racer on the start line.

“The values of family, and hard work are very much in line with our company ethos, and it makes us very proud to be associated with the race and the Royal Deeside Speed Festival as a whole.

“We went along to Kincardine O Neil school on Tuesday, June 20, partly to promote the event but also so I could hand out the golden VIP wristbands that we had made up especially for the pupils at the school.

“All the children at the school get these wristbands which allows them free entry to the event and residents of the village also get the chance to buy their tickets at half price.”