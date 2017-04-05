Coralie conquers Neptune Steps

More than 300 brave competitors from across the globe took to the Forth & Clyde Canal last month for what was billed as “the ultimate test of physical and mental strength” - the Red Bull Neptune Steps.

Aboyne resident Coralie Arthur, who won gold at the 2016 Scottish Cross Triathlon Championships, battled hard throughout a whole day of competition to finish fifth.

Competitors from as far afield as Canada and Lebanon took on the world’s only uphill swimming race as thousands of spectators lined the course.

Athletes went head to head in heats throughout the day, before advancing to separate male, female and junior competitions. The winners from each round moved onto the semi-final heat and eventually the final.

Each canal gate featured a different obstacle, which the swimmers had to climb over before diving into the next section of water, including cargo net, ropes, wood ladder, rope ladders and a climbing wall.