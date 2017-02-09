Cycle Challenge returning to Deeside

Registration is currently open for cyclists of all abilities to take part in the 2017 Methlick Cycle Challenge for a good cause on July 16.

The annual challenge, which offers the option for entrants to take part in either a 70, 40 or 20-mile route, is organised to raise funds for the Royal British Legion Scotland, Methlick Branch and Methlick Sports Courts Project.

It is intended for all types of cyclists from novices to pros.

Organisers recommend a mountain bike, hybrid or cyclocross bike.

The 70-mile Cycle Challenge commences in Ballater, Royal Deeside and proceeds across rural Aberdeenshire to Methlick deep in the Buchan countryside.

The route follows disused railway lines and old coach roads, this includes the Deeside Way with brief deviations round both Aboyne and Aberdeen, it then joins The Buchan & Fortmartine Way at Dyce onto Udny Station, to Udny Green taking the old Aberdeen to Tarves Coach Road, into Tarves then via Haddo Estate to complete at Methlick War Memorial on main road.

The intermidiate (40 miles) route will be from Crathes Station to Methlick joining the Ballater riders as they pass through.

The short challenge (20 miles) will be from Dyce to Methlick on the same route as the Ballater Challenge, the Dyce Challenge will start as the Ballater participants are passing by.

To register for the 2017 Challenge simply visit www.methlickchallenge.wixsite.com/home/sign_up.

More information about the races is also available through the website or alternatively by visiting the Methlick Cycle Challenge Facebook page.