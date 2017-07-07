Darts exhibition

With a week to go till the Mid Deeside darts masters exhibition night at the Banchory Legion, on stage next Friday will be former BDO world champions Steve Beaton and Mark Webster, also the Highlander John Henderson from Huntly. Local player Derek Stephen makes up the quartet.

Players from the local league will get a game with the pros aswell as three members from the crowd who will get the chance to bid for a game against the pros also.

This is the last chance to purchase tickets for what promises to be a great night.It’s not very often you get these guys turning up in Banchory. For tickets tel 07812783504.