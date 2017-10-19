Darts results

Search

Mid Deeside Darts League results:

Legion A 10 Stag 0, Alford B 9 Aboyne B 1, Alford A 6 Aboyne A 4, Brig 6 Huntly A 4, Huntly B 4 Commercial 6, 1001 cup 2nd round, Alford B 7 Legion B 2, Stag 3 Huntly B 6, Brig 6 Alford A 3.Semi final: Huntly A 5 Brig 1.

180s: Davie Gordon (B) (2),Brian Stewart (B),Barry Geddes (HA),Brian Donaldson (HA),Roger Anderson (HB). High check outs from Ian Harker (Abo A) 110,Danny Thomson (Alf B) 105,Roy Mitchell (LA) 104.