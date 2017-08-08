Davidson appointed to Women’s Rugby World Cup

Scottish Rugby referee, Hollie Davidson, has been appointed to the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup officials panel and will take her position on the world stage later this month.

The 24-year-old, from Banchory, has been awarded her first major appointment since embarking on the Scottish Referees High Performance structure as Scotland’s first contracted female rugby referee earlier this year, and will join the World Cup panel as an assistant referee.

She said: “It’s an honour to be called up to the match officials team for the Women’s Rugby World Cup, and I’m very excited to represent Scotland at one of this year’s major sporting events.

“It only comes around every four years so to get this opportunity is incredible.”

Davidson has already been appointed to several HSBC Women’s World Rugby Sevens Series tournaments this season and it is envisaged that she will continue her development towards being selected for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020.

Scottish Rugby Referee Commissioner, Tappe Henning, said: “We are delighted that Hollie will gain invaluable experience at this year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup as a result of her appointment.

“It is a reflection of Hollie’s work and commitment towards developing her match officiating across both national and international competitions.”

The 2017 Women’srugby world Cup, which is taking place in Ireland, will kicked off on Wednesday, August 9, as England played Spain.

The other teams taking part in the tournament are Australia, Canada, France, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, USA and Wales.