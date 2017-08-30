Deeside athlete to compete at School Games

Deeside athlete Craig Strachan has been selected to be part of the squad at the 2017 School Games National Finals.

The School Games are an integrated multi-sport event for the UK’s most talented school-age athletes and will take place at Loughborough University from 31st August to 3rd September 2017.

15-year-old Craig, who is a student at Aboyne Academy and is a member of the Banchory Stonehaven Athletics Club, will compete for the Scotland squad in the athletics. He already has an impressive record of success: Craig has a personal best of 11.18 seconds for the 100m sprint and was the U17’s Scottish Schools Champion for the 100m.

Around 1,600 athletes will compete across 12 sports at the School Games, seven of which include disability disciplines.

The four-day event is supported by National Lottery funding from Sport England and delivered by the Youth Sport Trust.

Craig will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of some of Britain’s biggest sporting stars who have competed at the School Games before going on to senior international success.

The School Games are the springboard for future athletes: 56 of the 382 athletes representing Team GB at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio competed at the School Games.

At the event Craig will experience the excitement of competing at the highest level.

He will live in a dedicated Athletes’ Village on the Loughborough University campus, take part in an Opening Ceremony and perform in front of huge crowds of spectators.