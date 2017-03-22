Deeside athletics club’s new high jump facility almost ready

With work on Banchory Stonehaven Athleetic Club’s new high-jump fan facility almost complete, athletes can begin to look forward to the start of outdoor training and the summer season ahead in a couple of weeks.

The club has had an extremely successful winter season, both on the track and indoor and in cross-country.

Athletes have broken national records, medalled at major Scottish and English championships and performed in national cross country events.

Such performances are due to the hard work put in by the athletes themselves and also club coaches who turn out every week in all weathers to take training sessions.

The success of the club, which celebrates 40 years of existence this year, can only continue into the future, and the high jump fan facility will allow the club to teach more athletes high jump and javelin skills throughout more of the year when the grass areas are difficult to use.

A celebratory ‘opening’ of the facility, along with celebrating 40 years of local athletics is due to take place in June.

The club received a Sport Scotland grant, but has also had to contribute funds to make up the shortfall.

On Saturday, March 25 , two of the clubs older athletes have organised a fundraising Music Concert, featuring solo performances on the piano, violin, marimba, bassoon, cello, flute and saxophone by the club’s multi-talented athletes.

Two of the performers are former Rotary Young Musician winners, and others are members of the National Youth Orchestra and Grampian Youth orchestra.

The concert is open to all, at Mackie Academy from 6.30 pm, with tickets, £5, available in advance, by emailing hughierua@yahoo.com, or on the door.