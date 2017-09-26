Deeside back on track with home win over Stornoway

Deeside bounced straight back from last weekend’s defeat at Highland with a convincing win at home to Stornoway.

The Banchory men took maximum points from the game with a 38-19 win over the Lewis side.

Speaking after the match, 1st Xv coach Bruce Strachan said: “It was a very satisfying win and great to get a bonus point, however, the best thing was the way we ramped up the intensity, pressure and accuracy throughout the game.

“It was a very close first half in which we had to defend at our best under a sustained and well drilled Stornoway attack, the visitors edged the first half with a very well earned second try.

“We asked the lads to take the game up a level in the second half, we need to speed things up and run hard into the channels to get the Stornoway defence going backwards.

“The whole team did exactly that, the pace and intensity was building and remained high for the whole of the second half with our new Captain Iain Hay-Higgins scoring a wonderful try and ex captain Chris Ballantyne leading the tackle count in a man of the match performance.

“There is a great buzz around Deeside Rugby, we have a young team who are willing to put in some hard yards on the training pitch and are wanting to develop as individuals and as a team.”

Deeside will be on the ferry to Shetland this weekend for thier next league match.

“Shetland this coming Saturday is firstly a commitment as it takes up your whole weekend.” Said Strachan.

“They are however wonderful hosts who will give us a hard game, we have to ensure we travel with a full and fit squad so we can face up to their physicality.”