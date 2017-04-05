Deeside Darlings enjoy barrel blasting in the blazing sun

The Deeside Darlings ladies were on top form Barrel Blasting this Saturday, March 25, at Deeside Activity Park.

Marketing manager at the venue Cilla Wood said she was “overwhelmed” with the interest and demand when she launched the ladies’ shooting and more club on the Deeside Activity Park’s Facebook page at the end of last year.

Nestled away in Royal Deeside, 15 ladies, from complete beginners to experienced shots, started shooting 40 competition clays.

Each under full instruction from Donald Brooker, chief instructor and Euan Smith for the clays and then on to Kenny Flavill doing some 4x4 off-road driving, giving the ‘more’ bit for the club.

After all the excitement of smashing clays and showing Kenny that these girls had skills in the Landrover Defender 110, the ladies then returned to The Bull Ring for a two-course lunch showing farm to fork at its very best.

The highest score on the day was Carole Harmson, taking away a fantastic prize gifted by sponsors Brian Smith Funeral Services, with Sylvia Pike in second place.

Sylvia, a new Darling, said: “I have had a wonderful day of shooting and off-road driving with these ladies today, so much so I am booking now for the next Deeside Darlings shoot on May 6, as I don’t want to miss it again as the limited spaces sell out so quickly.”

Euan Smith, an instructor commented: “The Darlings have lots of ladies with guns, lots of clays shot, and lots of laughter, which is what these ladies’ shooting events are all about”.

Deeside Activity Park has lots of exciting events coming up, with the next Deeside Darlings Shoot being held on Saturday, May 6.

Make sure you check out their website and Facebook pages for more information or call 013398 83536 if you fancy being a Deeside Darling.

Deeside Activity Park offers a wide range of outdoor pursuits including quad biking, 4x4 off-road driving, target shooting, fishing and many more.

There are also first class conference facilities, farm shop and an award winning coffee shop all on-site.