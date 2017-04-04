Deeside edge past Lochaber to all but ensure survival

Deeside all but secured their survival in BT Caledonia Division 2 at the weekend with a 18-17 win over fellow strugglers Lochaber.

Only two bonus point wins from their last two games with high scores will be enough to save the Fort William side from bottom spot while Deeside only need one point against Ross Sutherland in their final game to make 100% sure of safety.

Speaking after the match, Deeside 1st XV coach Bruce Strachan said: “The final whistle came as James Nichol kicked the ball between the uprights for a well-deserved 3 points. To be honest nerves never came into it we simply have a very young and very inexperienced team.

“We have three players who have played their first ever game against Ross Sutherland and Lochaber, we have another two or three players adapting to new positions which will take time to develop and become effective.

“The final game of the season on Saturday, April 15, brings Ross Sutherland RFC down from Invergordon, they always give us a great game so it will be key for us to step up to the mark and try to impose our game onto them.

“It is important that every player does there bit so we produce a good team performance, we can then hopefully see that progression has been made through a very testing season.”

Strachan’s attention now turns to ensuring his players are ready for another tough campaign next season.

“The great thing is that we are already building a team for next season, the growth in player numbers has increased throughout the season the focus now is some summer fitness (Tartan Touch) and a well-planned pre-season starting in July.”