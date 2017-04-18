Deeside end difficult season on a high with win

Deeside RFC finished off what has been a difficult season for the Banchory club with a 36-20 win over Ross Sutherland at home.

Despite trailing 10-20 at half time Deeside took control of the game in the second half and managed to score three tries including two from Bob Green and Cameron Randalls.

With their position in the league secured for another season Deeside are now looking to build on this campaign going forward.

Speaking after the result, 1st XV coach Bruce Strachan said: “It was a fantastic feeling securing the bonus win on Saturday, especially against a big unit like Ross Sutherland.

“The players were determined to show improvement across the board, to show that the blood, sweat and tears spilt on the training and playing pitches has been worth the effort.

“There were times in the early season when the light and the end of the tunnel was very dim and a good distance away.

“The character shown by the players and 1st Team Manager (Don Ballantyne) throughout the season was simply outstanding, we fulfilled every game no matter the situation.

“The key thing now is not to take a step backwards with fitness or skills so we are putting in a number of training programs over the summer, the first starting from as early as next week.

“We want to increase the size of the squad so we will be looking for Deeside people to come and join the fun.

“Next season kicks off on August 26th and Deeside Rugby will be ready for it.

“We will aim for a top four finish and ensure that any team who takes points from us will have to work very hard for them.”