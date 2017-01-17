Deeside Golf Club celebrate Curtis Cup win

Deeside Golf Club held a function last Friday night at The Marcliffe at Pitfodels hotel to celebrate honorary member and junior convener Elaine Farquharson-Black’s capture of the Curtis Cup from the USA.

The GB and I side won the biennial match at Dun Laoghaire GC, near Dublin in June, 2016.

Elaine is pictured with the trophy alongside Ladies Golf Union president Diane Bailey (left), herself a former winning Curtis Cup captain.

Elaine earned her place in the history books when she captained the GB & I side to just their second Curtis Cup in the last ten contests.

After claiming five of the six points available on day two, the home side needed just two and half points from yesterday’s eight singles matches to secure victory.

The triumph came 24 years after Farquharson-Black played on a winning team at Prairie Dunes in 1992.

GB&I have now won the last two home contests after also coming out on top at Nairn in 2012.

Following on from the win, The Ladies’ Golf Union announced last month that Elaine would again captain the GB & I team at Circolo Golf Bogogno in Italy from 30 June – 1 July 2017.

Elaine is a former women’s world better-ball amateur championship winner (with Helen Dobson), a past Scottish girls champion (1985) and Scottish women’s champion (1990) and beaten finalist in the 1989 British women’s open amateur championship.

She lives in Bieldside on the western surburbs of Aberdeen.

She is an honorary member of Deeside Golf Club and her sons Nicholas and Michael are also junior members at the club.