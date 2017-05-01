Deeside Junior Orienteers find their way in Italy

The ISF World Schools Championships were held last week in Palermo, Italy as 13 Deeside pupils flew for the competition.

The junior athletes – all members of Mar Orienteering Club - were part of the Scottish Schools Orienteering team, joining 146 other teams from 27 countries.

Following the success of Banchory Academy at the 2015 Championships in Turkey, it was Aboyne’s turn to bring home some medals this time.

In the first competition of the week Matthew Gooch of Aboyne stormed in to the lead in the Long Distance event for an incredible win 2 minutes ahead of second position and 7 minutes ahead of the third placed competitor. This is another prestigious achievement for Matthew to add to his Scottish and British Orienteering Championship titles.

It was the turn of Grant McMurtrie, Torphins in the Middle Distance Event on Thursday showing fantastic form with an impressive run to bring him into Bronze position.

The Aboyne boys went on to secure a well-earned 4th place overall in the Boys M2 section, an amazing feat considering their team mates Ralph Silcock and Angus Fraser have been orienteering for less than a year.

Banchory Academy pupils were also on great form with Banchory Girls W1 team finishing a commendable 5th and Boys W1 team in 6th position, both competing in a tough field against teams from specialised sports academies.

The Scottish Boys & Girls Select teams were both 6th in their section and George Heriot School Girl’s W2 Team were 10th.

An amazing experience for the Deeside pupils following a lot of hard work and preparation.