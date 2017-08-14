Deeside ready for season

Deeside Rugby Club held their annual RBS Rugby Force day at the club’s Woodend pitches on Saturday with one current Scotland internationalist on hand to help out with the work.

Scrum Half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne from Edinburgh Rugby in the Guinness Pro 14, visited Banchory as a special guest for the day.

In addition to Sam, the local SRU Council Rep and Board Member, Mike Monro was also in attendance to see the development.

Sam presented participants from the Club’s summer camp with certificates, spoke with players, played some touch rugby with the 1st XV and also got stuck in with a number of jobs around the pitches and club house.

Club president Ian Finlayson said: “It was a really good day on Saturday, one of our best RBS Rugby Force events and thankyou to everyone that turned up and working very hard.

“It was excellent to see so many Club members of all ages getting stuck into a wide variety of jobs that help to continually improve our facilities under the able leadership of James Cochrane-Dyet.

“Sam spent a lot of time with the players talking to them and having endless pictures taken that they all really enjoyed and I’m sure his enthusiasm will transfer to them all.

“He was a brilliant ambassador for the game.”

With the new season kick off on Saturday, August 26 with a trip north to face RAF Lossimouth, Deeside have announced their 1st Xv leadership for the season.

Captaining the side this year will be Open-Side Flanker Chris Ballantyne with Full-Back Martin Kennedy taking on the role as Vice-Captain.

Blindside Flanker Guy Finlayson will work as the Pack Leader.

First Xv coach Bruce Strachan said: “We have a number of players who are naturally developing into leaders both on the pitch and off, Chris, Martin and Guy are in that group.

“The objectives that we set in previous seasons to win leagues and cups have all been stripped away, this is now all about having fun, enjoyment and playing this challenging sport as good as we all can.

“It is going to be a very competitive League with Garioch looking very strong as they were last year and Mackie will be hungry to get back to winning ways after a few very hard seasons, we will do our best to compete and ensure all of the teams we play have to work hard for any points.”