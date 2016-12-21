Deeside’s Elaine named GB&I Team Captain

The Ladies’ Golf Union (LGU) has announced the Great Britain and Ireland Vagliano team will once again be captained by Aberdeen lawyer, Elaine Farquharson-Black, who led the GB&I side to a memorable 111⁄2-81⁄2 win over the USA in the Curtis Cup at Dun Laoghaire in June this year.

Elaine, a member of Deeside Golf Club said: “I am delighted to be continuing as captain of the GB&I team for the Vagliano Trophy.

“I look forward to working with another talented group of golfers to prepare for the challenge of winning the match against the Continent of Europe next year.”

Cork’s Claire Coughlan-Ryan, a former Curtis Cup player who also spent a period in the professional ranks, will continue as captain of the GB&I team for the Junior Vagliano Trophy.

The Junior match will be played alongside the senior international match at the same venue.

Helen Hewlett will continue as the manager for both teams.

The Vagliano Trophies will be played at Circolo Golf Bogogno in Italy from 30 June – 1 July 2017.