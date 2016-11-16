Deeside to welcome leaders this weekend

Deeside Rugby Club will welcome BT Caledonia League Division 2 North (East) leaders Garioch this weekend.

It will be the first of three remaining fixtures for the Woodend club before the new year.

Deeside are now mathematically confirmed to finish in the bottom half of the league table and play the second half of the season against the other two clubs who finish in the bottom half of Caley 2 North (East) and the bottom three clubs of Caley 2 North (West) to avoid relegation into Caley 3 North.

Barring a massive points turnaround over the next three games it will be Ellon who join Deeside and Shetland in the new league along with Lochaber and any two of Stornaway, Ross Sutherland or Highland 2nd XV from Caley 2 North (West).

Deeside 1st XV coach Bruce Strachan said: “The next three games are for developing the game plan and improving on individual skills and technical capability to enhance the team capability in attack and defence.

“We have such a young team and numbers are still on the low side but the future is bright if we can keep focussed and play a style of Rugby that attracts players.

“Garioch have always been a tough nut to crack they have some solid players throughout the team, they have stepped up massively this year now that Stuart Corsar is Head Coach.

“He coaches a simple game plan which the Garioch players have bought into and commit too on the pitch, that determination is always difficult to break down.

“Garioch will be an excellent challenge for our young and inexperienced squad, one we are really looking forward to.”