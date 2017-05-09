Deeside U15’s Cup Success

Madras RFC hosted the Caledonia Cup final in St. Andrews on April 30, where teams from all across the region came to compete for their respective cups.

After a tough season the Deeside U15 boys found themselves earning a place in the Caledonia Cup final after seeing off some fierce competition from Ross Sutherland (Invergordon), Highland (Inverness), and Madras (St Andrews).

The Caledonia region stretches from Stirling in the south all the way to the Highlands & Islands.

The road to Caley final has been a long one filled with hard work and determination from all of the boys, who have spent this year working hard and training even harder under the expert guidance of their coaches Mike Fraser and Eric Strachan.

The boys arrived in St. Andrews early on Sunday and began their preparation for facing off with their opponents – Howe of Fife (Coupar).

The boys found themselves on the defense for the first half of the game, as a strong Howe offense assisted by a strong wind, tried to break through Deeside’s defensive line.

The boys held their own, demonstrating their fierce determination, along with some great discipline, to ensure Howe were only able to score one penalty despite having dominant possession throughout the first half.

When the second half commenced the Deeside boys came bursting out the gates and were able to secure their first try, courtesy of winger Ben Cowie, putting them 5-3 in the lead.

This was only a mark of things to come with Deeside managing to secure possession throughout the second half, scoring a further two tries by Max Wallace and Ben Thompson, with Max Wallace even managing to squeeze in a conversion for the boy’s final try despite the strong winds.

Even though the two teams were very evenly matched in terms of talent and passion for the game, Deeside managed to secure their victory, 17-3, through a highly disciplined performance and came out on top.

The cheers from the huge amount of Deeside supporters could be heard for miles around, as the boys took to celebrating their momentous win.

They were even given the added bonus of being presented the Caledonia Cup by Simone Favaro, an Italian rugby union player who currently plays as flanker for Glasgow Warriors.

He congratulated the boys on their win and commended them for their sportsmanship in what had been a very physically demanding game.

Club president Ian Finlayson, who had travelled down to watch the boys had this to say post- match: “It was an excellent victory, a real team effort. A great reward for all the hard work over the season and the huge amount of work put in.”

Though this season is now coming to an end for the boys, who have undoubtedly earned themselves some time off, they can be found at Woodend, Banchory for the annual Mini’s Tournament on Saturday 13 th May (11:00 am start) where they will be supporting the club and more importantly the club’s younger players, assisting in the smooth running of the event and even showing off their recently won silverware.