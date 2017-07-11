Do you have what it takes to tame the Beast?

The Banchory Beast Race returns on Saturday, September 23 to the banks of the Knockburn Loch to offer the ultimate 10K obstacle course.

The 2017 Prime Four Banchory Beast Race is set to be bigger and better than ever with a new route, nine exciting new obstacles from the 30 obstacles in total, which you need to climb over, crawl under and get through in order to ‘tame the Beast’.

The Beast Race is sure to test your stamina and push you to your physical best as you take on Scotland’s ‘beastliest’ race.

The Beast Race event official Charity Partner, Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland have a limited number of free entry places left for this wonderfully beastly event and if you pledge to raise vital sponsorship of £100 minimum for CHSS we would love to welcome you as a member of our ‘CHSS Beast Runners Team’.

All CHSS team members will get a bespoke Beast Runners T-Shirt and other goodies plus the full support from the ‘CHSS Beast Crew’ to help you fundraise and cheer you around on event day.

By taking on the Banchory Beast as a CHSS Beast Runner, you will be helping people who are trying to get their lives back on track after a stroke or diagnosis of a heart or lung condition.

CHSS North fundraising manager, Paul Corrigan said, “Last year’s Beast Race was a fantastic day out.

“It is always a great atmosphere with plenty of laughs, hilarious fancy dress costumes and camaraderie as the brave beast runners take on the obstacles together.”

To sign-up for the 2017 Banchory Beast Race go to www.beastrace.co.uk or for more info on becoming a CHSS Beast Runner email paul.corrigan@chss.org.uk.