Double win for Aboyne Academy tennis teams

Aboyne Academy Girls and Boys Tennis teams recently won big matches in the first round of the Scottish Schools Cup.

The girls beat Nairn Academy and the boys won against Montrose Academy.

The Boys travelled to Montrose expecting a tough match as the thriving tennis club there is on the up and has a huge number of members, Aboyne however managed to come away with a 10-2 victory winning both doubles matches and 3/4 singles matches.

The number 1 player Fraser Anderson has been in great form recently and won the Aboyne doubles club championships.

Fraser had a really tough match and narrowly lost his singles and the other 3 players Grant McMurtrie, Joel George and Cameron Smith managed to win all their matches.

They are due to play Albyn school in the next round.

The girls team have been training hard for these school matches and competition had been tough with Megan White narrowly missing out whilst Emily Marshall (captain) Kalya Mitchell-Mheta, Caitlin Fraser and Catherine Cowie were really up for this match against another well know tennis town who have gone far in the tournament in recent years.

Cairns number one player Katie Scott who is a 7.2 rating was sure to be a formidable opponent.

Aboyne managed to win a very competitive match 8-4 ( 2 points available for each rubber won).

The girls were delighted at the end and Kalya Mitchell-Mehta commented that the team had focused really well on using the correct tactics and concentration to win the match.

Next up for the girls is Aberdeen Grammar which is sure to be another tight match.

Coach Graham Kay said: “The teams have played really well and all the hard work we have put in over the last 3-5 years is starting to show with a really good depth of quality of players in the area that are making waves in north east Scotland’s tennis scene. A place in the team and a day of school is up for grabs so training will have that extra edge now as the kids will know those who train well and show that good attitude and focus will be in the team. So everyone will be working hard at Deeside Squad training over the next few weeks.”