Eighth annual Speedfest event brings in record crowd

The eighth annual SpeedFest at Grampian Transport Museum was run in good weather on Sunday with organisers are pleased to report a record crowd for the event.

Well over 6000 visitors came in through the gates making the total on site number around 7000.

The interest in the selection of performance cars was intense with enthusiastic owners, visitors and traders creating a great atmosphere.

The track activity was excellent.

Highlights were demonstration laps by Jimmy McRae driving his son Colin’s 2001 WRC Ford Focus and at one stage a Ford GT40.

In the Parallel Autotests an electric Renault Zoe rally car gave a spirited performance that easily matched the petrol engined equivalent.

The pursuits were possibly the most memorable to date.

The awesome power of the BMW Z4 GT3 racer quickly eclipsed a McLaren 650S supercar watched by an astonished crowd.

The best crowd pleaser had to be the home grown skills of father and son rally driving enthusiasts Willie and Michael Stuart.

Driving highly modified Ford Escort rally cars they lapped at high speed with fantastic a demonstration of opposite lock steering technique and the contest was too close to call until Michael spun out and his father took the chequered flag.

Organisers have confirmed that plans are already underway for next years event.

Fore more info visit www.gtm.org.uk.