Flyball success for Banchory teams

Pictured are the Banchory Bravehearts and Banchory Highlanders Flyball teams who won two divisions at the British Flyball Outdoor Championships last weekend. The championships were held at Catton Hall in Derby from Thursday 17 to Sunday 20 August.

Banchory Bravehearts were the only team in Aberdeenshire to qualify to compete at the competition. There was 48 divisions with 6 teams competing against each other in each division 288 teams.

Banchory Bravehearts won div 7 and Banchory Highlanders won div 25.