Footgolf course officially opened at Torphins

Deeside’s first ever Footgolf course was officially opened at Torphins Golf Club on Monday night and is now accepting bookings.

The course will be available for anyone to play on Monday nights with tee off times between 5:30 and 7:30pm - advanced booking required.

Footgolf is a new sport which combines the elements of both football and golf.

The sport can be played by all ages as was demonstrated on Monday with a varied crowd in attendance for the official opening.

Torphins Golf Club captain Roy Mathers took the first kick on the new course which he was largely involved in designing.

“Myself, Vice-Captain Graham Young and Greenkeeper Jockie Lawrence, who is an ex-Aberdeen FC player, worked together on designing the course.” Said Roy.

“We discussed the idea at a committee meeting a few years ago and started the planning for the course last November.

“We had it all ready to go at the star of May and invited the local football team and the Scouts to test the course and we took on their feedback afterwards.”

Torphins Golf club Secretary Wilma Nicol is excited about the new venture for the club and hopes it will bring many new faces to the club.

She said: “Anyone who joins the club as a member is effectively getting two for one as it includes both golf and Footgolf.

“Footgolf is available on Monday evening exclusively as not to interfere with Golf but if a large party wants to book in we can accommodate them at any time providing they book in advance.

“We’re all really excited about this new venture for the club and the community.”