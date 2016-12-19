Girls tennis team reaches third round for first time

Aboyne Academy were in Scottish Cup action last week with the girls tennis team making history by smashing into the third round.

This is the first the time the girls have gone so far in the tournament.

The boys team also had a tough match against Albyn School in the second round and in the build-up week had to deal with the fact that their star player, Fraser Anderson, would be unable to play sustaining an ankle injury while slipping off a tractor.

Having knocked out Nairn in the first round a few weeks ago the girls (Emily Marshall, Kayla Mitchell-Mehta, Caitlin Fraser and Catherine Cowie) had what looked like a tough second round match against Aberdeen Grammar.

The girls stepped up and performed extremely well and won all four singles matches and both doubles to take the tie 6-0.

A few of the matches were tight and this is where the girls really dug in with gritty attitudes, to find the tactics and strategies to win.

The doubles top pairings match was close with Kayla Mitchell-Mehta and Emily Marshall coming from a set down to win it in a championship tie break.

Team captain Emily Marshall commented that a great team spirit, good training habits and a determination to do everything they could to win had pulled them through that match.

The boys (Grant Mcmurtrie, Rory Meldrum, Joel George and Cameron Smith) made the trip to Westburn indoor tennis centre in Aberdeen knowing that the match was likely to be a 50-50.

Everyone travelled by car and used this to get focused and in the zone for the opening and vital doubles matches.

