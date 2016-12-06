Glad Rags & Cartridge Bags Celebrates Birthday

Glad Rags and Cartridges Bags, Scotland’s foremost ladies shooting club, has just celebrated its second Birthday at the weekend.

The club had its first shoot at Raemoir House Hotel in Aberdeenshire two years ago and since then it has gone on to hold shoots in various stunning exclusive venues such as Kincardine Castle, Menie Estate, Gordon Castle, Candacraig House, Saplinbrae House Hotel, Tullich Fishery and Findrack Sporting Estate.

Two hundred and forty individual ladies have shot at a Glad Rags event.

The first event to celebrate the ladies shooting clubs second birthday was a driven day aimed at the novice game shot at Crathes Estate.

Eight novice guns took to their pegs on a beautiful clear morning.

Director Mhairi Morriss was thrilled that the weather was so kind to them for this special day, “The blue sky sparkled overhead, and the sun still had some heat in it so cold fingers and toes were not a problem”.

Mhairi was quick to point out that she herself is still a beginner.

“I am also a novice shot and would not have been comfortable taking a gun on a normal driven day but thanks to Brian and his team at Crathes Estate Glad Rags was able to offer a day aimed at the novice shot.”

The following day the ladies enjoyed a clay shoot in the stunning grounds of the Raemoir House Hotel. For a special treat some of the ladies welcomed their loved ones to the event, with a gentleman’s shoot also running.

Ian Hume member of the Scottish Clay Shooting Team was on hand to give each gun some top tips.

The next clay event is at Pittodrie House Hotel on Sunday 15th January.