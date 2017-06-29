Glad Rags & Cartridge Bags kept busy throughout summer

Scotland’s foremost all-female shooting club, Glad Rags & Cartridge Bags, has had an exceptionally busy few months.

May saw the club welcome for the first-time young guns to their annual family shooting day.

Girls and boys aged ten to 16 years joined the ladies and gent’s, most of the children had never held a gun before but took to the sport like ducks to water with some fantastic scores.

Director Mhairi Morriss was delighted with how the family day at Pittodrie House Hotel went. She said:“It was a very special day for me.

“Doreen Henderson came and shot for the very first time with us at Saplinbrae House Hotel and loved it.

“A month later her husband, two children, their partners and two of her grandchildren joined her at the family event.

“There are not many sports were all three generations can enjoy an activity, each on a level playing field regardless of age, physical build or gender.”

June saw the club celebrated Ladies National Shooting Day with a morning shoot followed by lunch, ‘Guns, Gardens and Rhodies’ at Kincardine Castle.

The ladies were treated to a tour of the stunning gardens by Andy and Nicky Bradford owners of the exquisite castle and gardens.

Making the most of the light evenings it was back to Pittodrie House Hotel for their midsummer shooting and supper event.

“With the sun setting at 22.06 it gave us plenty of time to blast away the stresses of the day then enjoy a superb supper before travelling home in the last of the day light.” Said Mhairi

The club’s next event is on August 27 at Kinnettles Castle.

Mhairi is very much looking forward to introducing this new venue to the ladies.

She explained: “We are unique in that our shooting events are hosted at stunning venues throughout the area and not at traditional shooting grounds, we are like a roving syndicate.

“Kinnettles is a such a hidden gem and compliments our unrivalled venues portfolio perfectly.”