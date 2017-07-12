Golden reward for beginner team at Garioch Glitterball

Banchory gymnasts entered two competitions during the last month of term – the Garioch Glitterball in Inverurie and the Scottish Floor and Vault in Perth.
Glitterball results:
6/7 Beg: Eva Ledger 6th vault
8/9 Beg: Sophie Goense 4th vault, Samara Christie and Abbie MacDonald 5th vault, Iona Mercer and Lily Potter 6th vault, Emily Brown 6th floor
10/11 Beg: The team of Annie Rodger, Sophie McDonald, Roos Goense, Amber McCreadie and Inara Huntley won Team GOLD. Annie GOLD floor, 5th vault, SILVER overall, Sophie 4th vault, BRONZE overall, Roos 4th vault, Lucy Peake 6th vault.
10/11 Int: Kiera Bain 6th floor
12+Int: Kate Hare BRONZE vault, Emma Strachan 5th floor, 5th overall, Katie Bain BRONZE floor, 6th overall
10/11 Adv: Carlie Esslemont SILVER floor, GOLD vault, SILVER overall
12+ Adv: The team of Kate Strachan, Josie McGarvey, Grace Brundrett, Ellie Esslemont, Lisa Irvine won Team SILVER. Josie 4th floor, 5th overall, Ellie 5th floor, 6th overall, Grace 5th vault.
Scottish Results:
10/11 Beg: Roos Goense 9th overall
10/11 Int: Carlie Esslemont 5th overall
12+Int: The team of Lucy Irvine, Josie McGarvey, Emma Strachan, Ellie Esslemont and Kate Hare won Team BRONZE. Josie 5th floor, 9th overall,
Ellie 7th floor, Emma 8th floor, Lucy 8th vault.
Pictured are the delighted 10/11 Beginner team of Amber McCreadie, Inara Huntley, Roos Goense, Annie Rodger and Sophie McDonald who won Team Gold at the Garioch Glitterball.