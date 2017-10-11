Golfers raise thousands for CLAN

North-east golfers have raised thousands of pounds for a leading cancer support charity at one of the area’s most prestigious courses.

CLAN Cancer Support hosted its annual golf day at Meldrum House Country Hotel & Golf Club in Oldmeldrum on Thursday, September 28.

The popular event, which was sponsored by CNR International (UK) Ltd, saw 12 teams of four compete for the winner’s trophy – raising more than £8,500 for the charity along the way.

A team from The Dunavon Hotel won the competition and prizes were also awarded for nearest the pin and longest drive during the rounds.

There was also a raffle and an auction once all the teams had returned to the clubhouse which helped raise funds towards the total.

Steph Dowling, CLAN’s fundraising team manager, said: “The CLAN Golf Day has been a great success which has raised a fantastic total for the charity.

“Congratulations to the winning team from The Dunavon Hotel and thank you to everyone who supported the event to help CLAN continue to provide support services, free of charge, to anyone who needs them.

“The team at Meldrum House Country Hotel & Golf Club did an excellent job throughout the day and looked after everyone taking part which really helped add to the spirit of the occasion.”

For more information about CLAN Cancer Support and all the work they do in Aberdeenshire please call (01224) 647 000 or visit www.clanhouse.org.