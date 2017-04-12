Grappling action returns to Westhill

High-flying wrestling action returns to Westhill later this month with one of the best grapplers in Europe set to touch down at the Ashdale Hall.

Irish sensation Bingo Ballance returns for the WrestleZone showcase on Saturday, April 22, looking to make his mark in the Tri-Counties Championship tournament.

Ballance takes on Aberdeen grappler Aspen Faith in the semi-finals of a tournament to crown the new champion, and the fan favourite is looking to use all his skills to win through to the final.

The grappler – a former Undisputed Champion – added: “This is a great opportunity for me to show exactly what I can do.

“Wrestling is on fire right now and I think I am well-placed to make an impact in this tournament.

“I know the skills that Aspen Faith has and no doubt, he is one of the best that WrestleZone has to offer.”

If the “Zenith of Zero G” is successful in his bout, he will meet the winner of the Zach Dynamite Vs. Bryan Tucker contest to crown the first-ever Tri-Counties Championship, a title that represents the Aberdeenshire, Moray and Angus areas that WrestleZone calls home.

The annual event at the Ashdale Hall features some of the top Scottish wrestlers, from Scotty Swift to Shawn Johnson, Mr. P, Chris Archer and many more.

WrestleZone host Martyn Clunes thinks Bingo Balance has a great chance to progress in Westhill and expects a fun night of family-friendly action this April.

He continued: “The Tri-Counties tournament has had many twists and turns, but now that we are down to the final four I think any of our semi-finalists could end up the winner.

“Ballance brings that something different; he is not against taking risks and pulling off some incredible aerial moves. Fans are in for a treat when we return to the Ashdale Hall, and with the cards beginning to form ahead of Aberdeen Anarchy, it will be interesting to see who emerges victorious from our six top matches.”

The event is family-friendly with doors at the Ashdale Hall opening at 7pm. Entry is pay-at- the-door priced £12 for adults and £10 for under 14s; advance e-tickets are available. More details are available at www.wrestlezonescotland.co.uk or by phoning 07855 121777.