Hollie named as Scotland’s first female ref

Former Scotland Women U20 cap and Aboyne School player, Hollie Davidson, has been announed as Scotland’s first contracted female rugby referee by the SRU.

The 24-year-old, who made her international refereeing debut on the World Rugby HSBC Sevens circuit earlier this year, will represent the governing body as a contracted referee, as part of Scottish Rugby’s commitment to developing Scottish match officials.

A former half-back, Hollie first became involved in rugby with her school team in Aboyne, progressing through the regional pathway and later representing Edinburgh University, while studying for a degree in economic history.

She said: “I am delighted to join Scottish Rugby as a contracted referee, having made the transition from player to match official and enjoyed refereeing from the moment I picked up the whistle.

“My focus next season will be on securing my position on the sevens circuit, and putting myself in contention for the top matches, while also developing within the 15-a-side game on a domestic level.”

Davidson added: “Refereeing rugby is completely different to playing, it is the type of involvement where you have to stay mentally sharp and on the button for the entire 80 minutes.

“It keeps you involved in the game and match officials are often found in the clubhouse having conversations with teams after matches, as part of the rugby family.

“Although you are out on the park solo, there is a real team ethos among match officials, whether you are part of a referee society or go up through the ranks and become an elite referee, the support to succeed is available.”