Hutcheon awarded honorary life membership at Deer Park Golf Club

Greig Hutcheon has described himself as ‘shocked’ after being given honorary lifetime membership of Deer Park Golf and Country Club, Livingston.

The Banchory man is a five-time winner of the Emtec Group Deer Park Masters and was awarded lifetime membership of the club in recognition of his achievements in the event.

“This is an absolutely fantastic honour,” said Hutcheon. “To receive honorary lifetime membership at a course I love is amazing.

“I always love coming here and I really didn’t expect this.

“I always ask if I can roll Deer Park up in my pocket and take it wherever I go. I love the course and it keeps getting better every year.”

Hutcheon entered this year’s Deer Park Masters as defending champion following his record fifth victory in 2016 and he came close to getting his name on the trophy once again, finishing one shot back in a tie for fourth.

“I played well yesterday but left a few out there.

“Today was the toughest I have ever seen Deer Park play and I managed to shoot 3-under-par and give myself a fighting chance.

“I came up short but being awarded this is almost better than winning.”

Alan Tait, general manager at Deer Park Golf and Country Club and a PGA professional, said: “Since taking over at Deer Park in May, it was always a focus for this year’s Deer Park Masters to be bigger and better than it ever has been before.

“Having played in over 1,000 pro-am tournaments in my career, I was conscious, given the size and quality of the field, that to have won five Deer Park Masters out of the 13 that have taken place is a fantastic achievement and felt this had to be recognised.

“For me, this was a terrific way to say thank you to him for his support over the years but most importantly, recognising his wonderful accomplishment in winning this event so many times.”