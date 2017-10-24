Illuminator run on Deeside

The annual ‘Illuminator’ half marathon will take place this Saturday, October 28, at Glen Tanar’s ancient Scots pine forest.

The race takes place at night and entrants can run or walk the 15 dark miles over rugged hill trails with just the glow of a head torch to lead the way.

Entry is no longer open but spectators will be able to attend to view the runners setting off and finishing.

Anyone wishing to view the event is advised to bring warm clothing.

Fresh coffee and cakes will be available to purchase.

Registration takes place between 4pm and 6pm at Aboyne Community Centre with the race getting underway at 6.30pm.

The start grid will be sectioned into three areas: Race, Run and Walk.

Racers aiming to finish in the top 10% can position themselves at the front, general runners in the middle and walkers at the back.

Parking is in the community centre car park.

Children are welcome to accompany spectators but dogs are not allow