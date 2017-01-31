Impressive medal haul for Banchory Gymnastics Club

Gymnasts from Banchory Gymnastics Club recently took part in the Aberdeen Gymnastics Competition at the Beacon Centre in Aberdeen.

Banchory GC’s results from the competition were as follows:

8 and Under: Lily MacDonald, Zara Fettes and Lily Potter competed

10 and Under: Carlie Esslemont – Gold = Overall, 2nd on vault, Melina Pavlantis – Silver = overall, 2nd on floor, Evie MacDonald – Bronze overall, Kiera Bain – 4th overall, Sienna Davidson – 1st on vault, Freya Kennington, Orla Myles, Inara Huntley.

Team A (Carlie, Melina, Evie, Sienna) – Team Gold.

12 and Under: Team A - Ellie Esslemont – Gold overall, 1st on floor, 3rd on vault, Lisa Irvine – Silver overall, 3rd on floor, 2nd on vault, Katie Bain, Team Gold. Team B - Eilidh McGregor, Kara Taylor and Seonaid Jervis – Team Silver

14 and Under: Team Gold. Kate Hare – Gold overall, 1st on floor, 1st on vault, Grace Brundrett – Silver overall, 4th on floor, 2nd on vault, Emma Strachan – Bronze overall, 3rd on floor, 3rd on vault, Josie McGarvey – 4th overall, 2nd on floor, 4th on vault.

16 and Under: Lucy Irvine – Gold overall, 1st on floor, 2nd on vault.