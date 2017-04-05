Izzy competes at British Championships

Seventeen years-old gymnast Izzy Tolometti from Alford recently became the first ever competitor from Garioch Gymnastics Club, based in Inverurie, to take part in the British Gymnastics Championships.

Izzy travelled to Liverpool with her parents and coaches Janine Robertson and Cathy Osborne, on Thursday, March 23.

Her competition was on Saturday morning where she continued her relaxed composure. Izzy started on vault competing a beautiful Straight Yurchenko where she scored a brilliant 12.8.

She then moved on to asymmetric bars where she had a slight falter when she touched the bottom bar as she was about to do her Jaeger release move.

Nevertheless where many would have fallen she managed to catch her release skill and continue on to complete the routine with no further mistakes and scored a fabulous 11.7 – the 15th highest score of the day.

Beam next where Izzy unfortunately had a fall on her back flip, back flip, layout somersault connection but the remainder of the routine was outstanding and scored 11.5.

Her final piece was floor where all the eyes of the audience are watching – it was brilliant and scored an equally brilliant 12.1 – again the 15th highest score of the day.

Her overall score was 48.1 – a personal best under the new code and a massive three points higher than her overall score from the Scottish Championships.

She finished the first round of the competition in third place and, after all the gymnasts had competed Izzy had maintained a top 15 spot in the all-round placing a fantastic 14th.