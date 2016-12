Kincardine O’Neil Bowling Club held its annual prize giving presentation at Ravenswood British Legion on Saturday, November 12.

The prize giving was preceded by an evening meal and drinks.

The club’s Pairs champions Kevin Leslie and Ed Hay are pictured with their Champion of Champions Trophy which they won at the Aboyne Bowling Club green at the end of the 2016 season.

The other prizewinners proudly displayed their trophies.