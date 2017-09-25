Largest ever field for toughest ever Beast Race

Over 2,500 participants, the largest field for the event ever, took part in the annual Prime Four Beast Raceat Knockburn Loch on Saturday.

Significant changes made this the toughest ever Prime Four Beast Race, and came after previous participants called for the challenges to be ratcheted up several notches.

The new-look course also included new obstacles for participants to overcome such as the icy cold Looney Dook and the perilous Black Hole.

Prime Four Beast Race’s official charity partner is Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS), for which over £178,000 has been raised so far by Beast Race participants, including nearly £50,000 this year.

That number will significantly rise after all funds are totalled for this year’s race.

Jono Buckland, director at organisers FireTrail Eventssaid : “The competitors told us they wanted it tougher, so we made Prime Four Beast Race tougher.

“A lot tougher. For thousands of people it really was a chance to break the beast.

“If someone at your work today was taking part you might want to go easy on them, as they’ve been through a lot.

Fife Hyland, communications director at Drum Property Group, developers of Prime Four added: “That was a brilliant Prime Four Beast Race at Banchory.

“We were so pleased to see yet another significant growth in entry numbers.

“Everyone took on the challenge of a new-look course with real enthusiasm and spirit and we’re delighted to see the event was another roaring success.”

Winner of this year’s race with a time of 00:51:42 was Swaid Worms and fastest female was Tabitha Shepperson with a time of 01:05:36.