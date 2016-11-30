Latest Basketball reports from Banchory Stags & Ravens

Banchory Stags 59 BC Lituanica 66

Banchory Stags faced the unbeaten Lituanica in a match that was always going to be close fought and that’s the way it turned out.

The Stags started with some outstanding basketball and deservedly took the early initiative with some inspired play from Adam Lindsey in particular who scored 11 points in the first quarter and they led 22-15.

Lituanica switched to a strong man-to-man defence and although the Stags still moved the ball well they were often unlucky with their shooting, whilst Lituanica began to find their range, hitting seven three-pointers in the first half to keep them in touch at half time with the Stags leading 34-30.

Januledicius was in inspired form for the visitors and scored from every area of the court and amassed a personal total of 35 points which proved vital for his team’s victory.

The Stags were never out of it though and they will reflect on what might have been had they converted some easy chances and not turned over quite so often when not under pressure.

Graeme Rogerson made his comeback for the Stags after a gap of around twenty years and showed that he had lost none of his talent.

The evergreen Scott Williams, Dave Rendall and George Knox blended well with youngsters Euan Mullen, Craig Bruce and Connor McIntosh to suggest that the Stags have a bright future ahead.

Grampian Police Women 64 Banchory Ravens 40

The Ravens were outstanding in this game against a much bigger and more experienced team and the score line doesn’t begin to tell the story of the match.

With eight minutes to go in the last quarter the score was 38-36 for the Police Women with the Ravens threatening to cause a huge upset and beat the table toppers.

It all started so well with the Ravens playing some lovely basketball with Hannah Gordon dominating on defence and Lucy Grimble and Rosa Hare causing serious problems up front as the Ravens raced into a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was evenly matched but the Ravens shots were beginning to miss the target except for a couple of great lay-ups from Lucy and the first of two 3 pointers from Maria Vorley and the Police had a slender 22-19 lead at half-time.

The third quarter saw some committed defensive work and good passing from Caroline Charnley and she was well supported by Mhairi Jervis playing for only the second time as the Ravens kept in touch.

Mhairi Mckay also playing in only her second game hardly put a foot wrong and scored an excellent basket late in the game to keep the pressure on.

Rosa Hare, who was outstanding throughout and the best player on the court in my opinion, kept the scoreboard ticking over but the Ravens were visibly running out of steam and the Police with more players to call on from the bench made them pay and give the score a distorted look. Well done Ravens.

Anyone who would like to join Banchory Ravens can email mgreilly44@gmail.com.