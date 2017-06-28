Latest news and returns from around the local golf courses

Aboyne

ln-form teenager Shannon McWilliam has earned a step up to the Scotland Women’s team for their European Team Championship next month.

The 17-year-old from Aboyne was an automatic selection for the Girls’ side, but her consistent form in leading events has secured her inclusion in the six-player line-up for the European Ladies Team Championship at Montado, Portugal from 11 – 15 July.

David Patrick, National Women’s and Girls’ Coach, said: “Shannon finished joint-second at the Scottish Girls’ Open, second at the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s, tied seventh in qualifying at the Ladies’ British Amateur and was the best-placed Scot at the European Individual last year. In the biggest events, she has a good record of performing when it counts.”

Another Aboyne youngster with sause to celebrate this week is Carmen Griffiths who has been chosen to represent Scotland in the girls’ event at the European Young Masters tournament in Oslo, Norway from July 27 to 29.

In other news, It is celebration time again in the Stephen household as Craig Stephen completed the monumental feat of winning the Aboyne Golf Club Championship for a fifth consecutive year last weekend.

Playing off an all-time low handicap of +1.2, Craig had rounds of rounds of 70, 64, 65 and 69 for a four under par total of 268.

The two-week annual strokeplay tournament attracted over 60 competitors from the Club vying for the top prize and bragging rights.

Twenty-One- year-old Craig, currently a first-year student at Brevard College in North Carolina, said: “I felt comfortable the whole championship and sensed it was in my own hands. I played very steady golf and all the hard work with my studies in the US is paying off with these results.”

Craig went on: “The course was and is always in a first-class condition, we have one of the best greenkeepers in the North East and long may that continue. I would also like to recognise the support I have received from Gary Forbes who is always keeping me on the straight and narrow with my game.”

Aboyne Gents Captain Dan Broadhead said “what an amazing achievement by Craig.

“He led the field from start to finish. His reward rightfully shows what a consistent competitor he is.

“Craig is no doubt playing at the very top of his game. We wish him well with his studies and his golfing career when he returns to the USA in August.”

Finally, congratulations go to Martyn Paterson who scored his third Hole-in- One on Tuesday night (20 th June) at Aboyne Golf Club. Playing in the first round of the men’s four-ball knockout competition, Martyn holed out on the 164yard 8 th hole at a crucial stage of his match delivering a killer blow to his opponents.

Martyn said: “Due to the busy Tuesday night junior section turnout we had to start our match on Aboyne’s 10 th hole. In a very close game we got around to the 8 th tee all-square in the match. I used a 6-iron and the four of us watched as the ball landed and rolled into the cup.”

Opponents Nigel & Dominic Bradburn said “we are delighted for Martyn and it was great to see the flight of the ball and witness our first hole-in- one. What a killer punch it was to win the 17 th hole and there was no way back in the match after that. It was late in the evening with few people on the course so he got off lightly buying drinks for everyone.”

A six-handicapper and resident of Aboyne, this is Martyn’s first hole-in- one on his home course. He previously had holes-in- one at Kemnay.

RETURNS: Seniors Stableford Cup(3 of 6) – Div 1, P.Ogden (16) 41, W.Liversidge (13) 37, D.Simpson (15) 36. Div 2 I.Mackenzie (18) 44, J.Douglas (24) 38, K.Gardiner (23) 37 .

Gents Club Championship Result Scratch: C. Stephen 268, R. Gordon 278, L. McWilliam 282, Handicap L. McWilliam (2) 274, D. Broadhead (5) 277, R. Gordon (Scr) 278.

Ladies (CSS 70)- SGL Medal & Charity Competition- Silver Division- J.McCaffery (19) 67, K.Beveridge (scr) 69, J.Slater (13) 72. Bronze Division- S.Wilson (27) 69, V.Bruce (24) 71, A.Mitchell (25) 74.

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford- D.Keir (26) 21pts; L.Hunter (36), E.Wildgoose (24) 15.

Aboyne Member Martyn Paterson had a hole in hole at the 162 yard par 3, 8th hole on his home course using a six iron his playing partners were Richie Batho, Nigel Bradburn and Dominic Bradburn.

Ballater

Deeside League- Week 7 - Banchory 3, Torphins 3; Braemar 2, Tarland 4; Lumphanan 3, Peterculter 3.

Braemar

Mckellar Shield Men CSS 66; Class 1- R. Gray (12) 64, S. Davidson (09) 67, P.Black (05) 68, A. K. Pirie (05) 69, S. McKay (12) 69. Class 2 – A. Benton (17) 63, B. Strret (15) 74, W. Cheyne (21) 77.

Late Entries for 36 hole Open are still available. Contact Braemar Golf Club on: 01339741618 or e-mail: info@braemargolfclub.co.uk.

Deeside

Deeside Golf Club came from behind to beat Cruden Bay 3-2 in the final of the Paul Lawrie Foundation Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League at Aboyne.

Cruden Bay looked on their way to victory when they won the first two better-ball matches but Deeside’s tail, which included two girls, Kirsten Watson and Chloe Henderson, wagged, winning the three remaining ties, two of them going to the 18th green.

The team are pictured above: line-up: Back row - Kirsten Watson, Jason Bruce, Chloe Henderson, Matthew Riddell, Matthew Lynas, Callum Bruce. Front row - Michael Black, Nicholas Black (captain), Ross Nicholson (vice-captain), Toby Mitchell.

Lumphanan

June Stableford Men CSS 60 (38 pts): D Jones (14) 39 pts, D Robertson (22) 38 pts, S MacLean (19) 37 pts.

Women CSS 63 (37 pts): H Lees (24) 33 pts.

Juniors CSS 63 (35 pts): M Smith (18) 32 pts.

Captains’ Day Men CSS 61 (37 pts): W Liversidge (15) 43 pts, G Ogston (14) 39 pts, C Smith (16) 38 pts.

Women CSS 63 (37 pts): J Wilson (18) 34 pts, L Harrison (26) 29 pts, H Lees (24) 29 pts).

Ladies’ 18 Hole K & I Paterson Stoves Open CSS 64 Reduction only: Silver Division: Scratch – A Marshall (Huntly) 81, Audrey Smith (Kintore) 84. Handicap – J Wilson (Aberdeen Ladies) (18) 67, L McNiven (Aberdeen Ladies) (15) 69.

Torphins

Midsummer Stableford CSS 62: P. Street (17) 39 pts, S. Adamson (17) 38, H. Gilbert (14), R. Glennie (13) 37, D. Whyte (24) 36, W. Mutch (22), A. Robertson (21) 34, S. Cordiner (26) 33, R. Mathers (7) 31.