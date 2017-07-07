Latest news and returns from around the local golf courses

Aboyne

After some highly competitive golf, Aboyne Golf Club have new champions after the club held the finals of its Ladies championships last weekend.

Carmen Griffiths won the coveted title of Ladies Club Champion, whilst Carmeen Eakin won the Silver division handicap securing a 3&2 win against Susan Davies. In the bronze division, Val Bruce won in a closely contested match 2 & 1 against Tamara Sebire.

Crowned Club Champion for the second time in three years, Griffiths overcame Scottish Ladies player Shannon McWilliam with some stunning golf winning 5&3.

Carmen said: “Playing Shannon in the final, I knew I’d have to step up my game.

“I managed to make a number of birdies around the course.

“My iron play and putting created some great opportunities for me.

“It was an exciting match and a fantastic experience to play Shannon.

“As always the course was in great condition and everyone at the Club has been really supportive and encouraging.”

Aboyne Ladies Captain Sandra Findlay said: “Carmen is having an exceptional season having already been crowned Scottish Girls Under 14’s Junior Tour Winner to add to her title of Junior Champion at Aboyne.

“She has also recently been selected to represent Scotland at the European Young Masters in Oslo so is clearly at the top of her game.

“We wish her well for the rest of the season.”

Sandra added: “We had a great day of highly competitive golf across all divisions of the club and I congratulate all the ladies for the spirit in which the finals were played.

“We have a fantastic ladies section at Aboyne with some exceptional talent which was on display in abundance.

“It was great to see the long history of Aboyne producing top class lady golfers being upheld.”

In other news, Aboyne Golf Club is reeling after three Holes-in- One in the space of two weeks.

After the previously reported success of Martyn Paterson, Dominic Bradburn scored his first Hole-in- One on Friday 23 rd June playing in the second round of the Gents Scratch Knockout against Iain Wallace.

Dominic, playing off a four handicap, hit a nine iron on Aboyne’s 153 yard 4 th hole.

Completing the trio on Tuesday 26 th June was Graham White who had his 6 th Hole-in- One of his career. Playing with partners Roddy McLean, Brian Wood and Chris Thomas, Graham holed a 5-wood on the 154 yards 14 th hole, his first at Aboyne. Congratulations to all gentlemen.

RETURNS: Seniors Stableford Cup (4 of 6) Div 1. Graham White (10) 34, Jimmy Forbes (6) 33, Ron Tomal (10) 32 .

Div 2. Robin Smith (18) 41, Bill Mitchell (20) 37, Ian Agnew (27) 34. CSS 68.

Aboyne Mens 18 hole Open Saturday 8 th of July 2017: Late entries are being accepted online or by calling 013398 86328 Option 2 Pro shop. Competitors from the host club unless stated otherwise.

Abbreviations: B. Banchory, C, Caledonian, D. Deeside, DH, Dunecht House, E. Edzell, G, Glencourse, Ga, Garmouth, I, Inchmarlo, K. Kemnay, M, Murcar Links, MM, Montrose Mercantile, N. Newmachar, NB, Nigg Bay, ND, Nairn Dunbar, NY Newburgh on Ythan, P. Peterculter, Pu, Pumpherston, S. Spey Bay, T. Torvean, W. Westhill,

7.00- R. Balsille (W), S. Balsille (W) and partner, G. Homer, M. Andrews, F Wright, C. Cassie (NB), B. Cassie (NB), B. Harper (NY).

7.30- P. Morrice, R. Walker, A. Graham, A. Findlay (C), T. Collie (K) D. McPherson (C). G. Reid (P), K. Sim, J. Reith (B).

8.00- J. Carnie (MM), N. Warden (E), G. Cox (N) R. Cattanach (E), P. Sinclair (E) and partner, G. Duguid (DH), A. Mckenzie (N) and partner,

8.30- P. Manson, B. Christie (NY) C. Pickles (Pu), I. Hamilton (E), B. Warrender (E) and partner, A. Flett (P), A. Nicol (P), K. Mair (P)

9.00- J. Ewing, R. Bradley (K) and partner, N. Waters (K), A. Morgan (M), R. Stewart (M), B. Robson (N), P. Jupp (N), A. Chan (N).

9.30- M. Hutchison (D), M. Suttie (D), M. Willet (D), P. Sutherland (P), S. Firth (P), S. Cooper (M), B. Walker (G), M. Paterson (I) and partner

10.0- R. Burnett (M), K. Walker (M), J. Hewitt (M) 10.30- W. Beattie and partners, G. Smith (NY), N. Cook (NY) and partner.

11.00- S. Morrison (S), T. Yandell (S), G. Duncan (S), I. Flett (G), R. Johnstone (S), R. Taylor (S), P. Jackson (ND), R. Davidson (B), G. Davidson (B)

12.00- A. Maclennan (T), S. MacIntyre (T), R. Boyd (T) 13.10- A. Hutchison and Partners,

13.30- G. Stephen, C. Spence (N), G. Buchanan (N).

Ballater

Gents Club Championship (72 hole medal): Scratch - T. Evans 290, S. Gow 296, S. Cooper , S. McIntosh 304

Handicap - R. Farquharson (7) 274, G. Kemp (11) 281. R. Culling (12) 284, K. Scott (13) 286.

Womens Championship (36 hole medal): Scratch - G. Hall 164, H. Backhouse, C. Fraser 169.

Handicap - C. Fraser (14) 141, P. Jarvis (18) , S. Lawson (16), R. Roy (15) 146.

Molly Godsman Quaich - M. Cruickshank (10) 73.

Scratch- G. Fowlis (Blairgowrie) 72, G. Burnett (Westhill) 73. Div. 1 - R. Ruddiman (Royal Aberdeen) (10) 64, I. Gordon (Ballater) (11) 65, G. Thomson (Northern) (13), B. Warren (Banchory) (10), M. Mitchell (Banchory) (11) 67. Div. 2 - G. Telfer (Murcar Links)(16) 62, A. Hempseed (Newmachar)(15) 65, A. Hunter (Ballater)(17) 66, B. Stephen (Peterculter)(16), J. Addison (Peterculter)(16) 6.

Braemar

Aberdeen Trophy Centre, 36 hole Open, Braemar Golf Club Sat 1st July 2017; 1st round CSS 65; 2nd round CSS 67 (R O)

Scratch: C. Stephen (Ab) 130; B. Murray (Porl), C. Brechin (Port) 134; L. Morgan (Kem) 137; R. Murdoch (Port), R Manson (Kem) 138; R. Forbes (N. B.) 139; D. Fanthorpe (Kem) 141; R. Dick (R. A.) 142; L. McWilliam (N. B.), N.Walker (N) 143.

Handicap: R. Dick 7 (R.A.) 128; C.M. Clark 10 (N. M.) 130; C. Stephen +1 (Ab) 132; P Henderson 7 (Br), R. Forbes 3 (N.B.), D. Fanthorpe 4 (Kem) 133; N. Walker 4 (N), St Myers 10 (Br), L. Morgan 1 (Kem) 135; R. Murdoch 1 (Portl), B. Cattenach 7 (Edz), C. Brechin +1 (Port), R. Manson 1 (Kem), G Pennet 8 (E) 136.

Torphins

Senior Open Greensomes Stableford - R.Mathers /M.McGregor (17) 44 ; W. Mitchell/A.Mitchell (24) 42 ; D. Whyte/ B. Mutch (23) 40.