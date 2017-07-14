Latest news and returns from around the local golf courses

ABOYNE

Prolonged rain that flooded parts of the Newburgh-on-Ythan golf course forced the organisers to reduce the Paul Lawrie North-east District Under-14s boys’ championship to nine holes after there was no improvement in conditions during an hour’s suspension of play from 1.05pm.

The last three boys in the draw had played 10 holes when play was halted.

The scratch winner was Jamie Gibb (Aboyne) who plays off 11 and will be 13 years old next month. He shot level par 36 for the first nine holes - very good scoring in the conditions.

He won by two from Ethan Main (Murcar Links) who won the leading handicap award with a net score of 32 off six (half his handicap).

No player can win two prizes so, with Main moving over the net scores list, Fraser Laird (Alford) moved up to take second scratch place with 39. Laird also won the Under-12 scratch title.

Calum Bruce (Deeside) finished third in the scratch list with a score of 42, having a better last three-hole score than Murray Sinclair (Portlethen) who also covered the outward half in 42.

Nathan Mackie (Aboyne) finished second in the handicap section with 33 off 10, and Koby Buchan (Cruden Bay) came third with 34.5 off 10.5.

The Under-18 boys’ match-play championship final between Cameron Black (Royal Aberdeen) and Brad Murray (Inverallochy) will be rearranged for a later date. Black beat Ruari Mair (Buckpool) 4 and 3 and Murray beat Liam Strath (Hazlehead) by two holes in the morning semi-finals.

Leading final nine-hole totals (par 36): 36 Jamie Gibb (Aboyne), 38 Ethan Main (Murcar Links), 39 Fraser Laird (Alford), 42 Callum Bruce (Deeside), Murray Sinclair (Portlethen), 43 Nathan Mackie (Aboyne), 44 Ben Read (Banchory), 45 Sam Allan (Deeside), Koby Buchan (Cruden Bay), Peter McPherson (Deeside), 48 Finlay Black (Royal Aberdeen), Robbie Bothwell (Royal Aberdeen), 49 Alex Ritchie (Fraserburgh), 52 Zak Young (Inverallochy), 53 Rhys Sim (Aboyne), 54 Aiden Buckley (Murcar Links), 55 Michael Black (Deeside).

In other news, late entries will be accepted on 013398-86328 Pro shop or online, for Aboyne Seniors’ Open Mixed Greensomes (Ages Men 55 Ladies 50) on Thursday the 13th July.

Players leave the tee in fours at ten-minute intervals. Competitors from the host club unless stated otherwise.

9.30- J. Edon (A), Y. Edon (A) and partners, J. Cowper, A. Reid and I. Morrice (P), A. Morrice (P)

10.0 – B. Vincent (In), L. Vincent (In)

10.20- I. Mackenzie, M. Burgess and S. Taylor (S)

10.30 – D. Wallace (W), l. Wallace (W) and J. McAvoy (P), M. McAvoy (P)

11.0 – H. Milne (F), M. Milne (L) and G. Robb (MM), J. Robb (MM), P. Glass (A), D. Sangster (P) and P. Cowie (P), C. Cowie (P), B. Logan, L.Logan and G. Nicol (P), L. Nicol (P)

11.30- M. Hudman (Wh), D. Hudman C) and D. Brechin (Ba), E. Brechin (Ba), M. Conway (MH), K. Conway (MH) and C. Williamson (Pr), G. Williamson (Pr), W. Mitchell, A. Mitchell and G. Smith (Pr), W. Smith (Pr)

12.0 – M. Smith (Mer), M. Smith (Li) and M. Mather (Ba), R. Roy, A. Tucker (K), E. Tuelovezk and R. Watson (Gr), D. Watson (Gr), R. Hamilton (K), D. Hamiltton (K) and C. McConnachie (M), M. McConnachie (M)

12.30 – A. Clapp (Fo), M. Clapp (K) and R. Ellis (Ch), S. Ellis (Ch), C. Gowrie (K), S. Bradley (K) and G. Smith (F), P. Smith (R), L. Edwards, M. Edwards and I. Allan, A. Allan

13.00 – R. Trahan, G. Hollingsworth and A. Christie (CB), J. Christie (B), T. McAllister (D), K. McAllister (D) and P. Pavy (RA), M. Pavy (D).

RETURNS: CSS: 69 Home and Away, Scr, L. Sang (Aboyne) 65, G. Cox (Newmachar) 68. Class 1 J. Arandie (Stonehaven) (7), M. Maclean (Aboyne) (4) 65, C. Walker (Murcar Links) (6), J. Black (Dunecht House) (4) 68. Class 2; G. Stephen (Aboyne) (13) 62, A. Smith (Murcar Links) (16) 63, P. Sutherland (Peterculter) (19) 64, S. Firth (Peterculter) (21) 65. Best local Scratch A. Graham 75, Best Local Handicap G. L. Stephen (10) 67

BALLATER

W J Roy Trophy (36 hole medal): M. McMahon (11) 138, R. Farquharson (6) , J. Hastings (10) 143.

July Medal & Charity Quaich (71) Div 1 - S. Foggie (16) 66, H. Backhouse (11) 70, A. Morrice (18) 71. Div 2 - J. Murray (26) 68, L. Hall (21) 71, K. Farquhar (23) 73. Quaich Winner- S. Foggie.

Senior Ladies Open (CSS 71): Silver- Scratch - E. Robertson (Royal Montrose) 78; Handicap - J. Robertson (Cruden Bay)(17) 72, J. Selbie (Portlethen)(19) 73, D. Peterson (Burntisland)(18) 74.

Bronze - P. Cowie (Ballater)(28) 70, J. Skene (Deeside)(24) 71, J. Godden (Nairn)(35) 75.

Deeside League- Week 9 - Stonehaven 6, Aboyne 0; Lumphanan 3 1/2, Banchory 2 1/2; Peterculter 4, Braemar 2; Ballater 5, Tarland 1; Torphins 5 1/2, Aboyne 1/2; Portlethen 6, Stonehaven 0.

BANCHORY

(CSS 68) – Medal – Class 1 – D. Ewen (6) 64; J. Thomson (8), D. Read (3), C. Wilson (5) 65; G. Davidson Jnr (8) 66; R. Christie (9), A. Harripersad (6); F. Bisset (4), D. Thomson (8) 67. Class 2 – I. Abernethy (10) 61; A. Dornan (18) 63; B. Warren (10), D. Birse (11) 65; A. Thain (13) 66; C. Riddell (17), G. Davidson (15), J. Watt (11), D. Allison (12), A. McVey (18) 67. Class 3 – A. Mutch (24) 66; E. Wildgoose (19) 67; E. Warren (23), R. Thompson (20) 68.

Ladies (CSS 72) – Mina Allan Spoons Qualifier- Silver Division – A. Cousland (14), P. McGunnigle (14) 70; S. Black (17) 72; A. Smart (7) 74. Bronze Division – C. Reilly (22) 67; M. Naylor (21) 69; L. Mudie (27), J. McWhinnie (29) 71; C. Young (25) 73; J. Dring (27) 74.

LUMPHANAN

July Medal - Men CSS 62: S Michie (16) 61, S MacLean (19) 61, M Hossack (8) 63

Women CSS 64 (RO): H Lees (24) 69, J Wilson (18) 69, G Cromar (23) 79

9-Hole Handicap Qualifier - Men: G Anderson (7) 24 pt, G Merchant (9) 19 pt, N Mackie (9) 16 pt.

Women: K Massie (11) 15 pt, J Wilson (7) 14 pt, G Cromar (10) 12 pt.

Juniors: E Stephen (24) 20 pt.

Ladies Championship CSS 63, Scratch: J Wilson 87.

Handicap: H Lees (24) 66.

July Stableford - Men CSS 61 (37 pts) M Connolly (13) 42 pts, C Crooke (12) 40, B Marshall (6) 37 pts.

Women CSS 63 (37 pts): J Wilson (18) 34.

TORPHINS

Torphins Juniors won The Junior Scottish Open Regional Final at Aboyne on Sunday 2nd July scoring a 19 under par. The Final will be held at Troon Golf Club on Monday 10th.(See main pic).

Seniors July Medal CSS 62: K. Davidson (13) 61, I. Mullin (11) 63, S.Cordiner (26) 64, R. Cockburn (20), W. Young (21) 65, A. Robertson (21), H. Gilbert (14) 66, P. Street (17), D. Mathers (28) 67, D. Ehyte (24) 68, G. Young (14) 69.

(CCS 63) - Bogey Cup - J Lawrence (4) 4; G Young (14) 2; R Mathers (7), K MacDonald (18) 1, K Allardyce (7), R Auclannd (17) 0.

Medal/Gala Shield (CSS 69): J. Young(19) 72, M.McGregor (29) 77, A. Christie (31) 81.