Latest news and returns from around the local golf courses

Aboyne

Late entries will be accepted Online at www.aboynegolfclub.co.uk and on 013398 86328 Option 2, Pro Shop, for the Aboyne Open Senior Gents Greensomes (55 or over) on Monday August 28th.

Players leave the tee in fours at Ten minute intervals. Competitors from the home club unless stated otherwise.

8.50- J. Murison (K), S. Stevenson (K) and partners. 9.00- E. Booth, D. Middleton and R. Tomal, D. Elrick, E. Morrison (M), W. Riddoch (M) and D. Hynds (M), P. Trotter (M), J. McPherson (M), M. Bruce (M) and partners. 9.30- R. Bruce, I. Anderson and partners. 10.00- K. Holden, D. Russell and Partners. 10.30- G. Christie (P), G. Kemp (P) and I. Gordon (P), J. Smith (P), K. Youngspon (P), A. Reid (P) and D. Tocher (P), J. Sherriffs (P). 11.00- R. Buchan (W), H. Fotheringham (P) and M. Addison (N), J. Ryrie (P). 12.00- I. Fraser (McD) D. Whiteford (D) and partners. 13.00 W. Sutherland, A. Grant (B) and T. Atkinson, J. Cowper.

RETURNS: Ladies (CSS 71) - 2nd Round Eclectic Brooch- L. Stephen (14), K.Powrie (16) 71; M.Burgess (18) 73.

Ballater

Grace Grant Greensomes: G. Hall and J Atkin (19.2) 70.8, A. Twomey & L. Cox (15.4) 75.6, S. Foggie & C. Adam (16) , E. Lawrence and A Carroll (23) 77.

Ladies Open (CSS 71): Silver - Scratch - K. Beveridge (Aboyne) 67, A. Ramsay (Kirriemuir), F, Gilbert (Carnoustie Ladies) 78; Handicap - A. Twomey (Aberdeen Ladies) (16) 66, C. Cruickshank (Kirriemuir) (14) 67, A. Gilmour (Kemnay) (20) 68, S. Cruickshank (Newburgh)(19), F. Kilgour (Auchmill)(16) A. Archbold (Gullane)(13) 69

Bronze - Scratch - J. Gray (Deeside) 88, C. Joss (Brechin) 90; Handicap - P. Henderson (Deeside) (24) 67, L. Simpson (Craibstone)(23) 68, H. Campbell (Torphins)(24), L. Stewart (Hazlehead)(32) 71, J. Mann (Criabstone) (25) 73

Banchory

The Rotary Club of Banchory-Ternan played host to 34 teams of keen golfers on Sunday 13th August at Banchory Golf Club.

Teams of 4 competed for the annual Rotary Golf Trophy and many local and Aberdeen businesses entered.

Organiser Mr Geoff Wilkinson reported “We receive enormous support from the local community for our various fund-raisers and the annual golf tournament is no exception. We were blessed with excellent, sunny weather and the course was in perfect condition”.

“This year’s event has raised £9,250 which will all be donated to a range of charities and good causes. Since its inception nearly two decades ago, Banchory Rotary Charity Golf has raised over £120,000. We are enormously grateful to all of the many people and companies who have supported this event both this year and in past years. A very special ‘Thank you’ to Banchory Golf Club for giving us exclusive use of the course. We hope that the players enjoyed their day out.”

The Winners of the Golf Competition were :- 1st Team The Pink Panthers (George McDonald Builders Ltd) 151 points. 2nd Team SB Fitness 145 points.

Best Individual - Graeme Connon (AMEC Foster Wheeler) 43 points, 2nd Derek Thomson (AMEC Foster Wheeler) 42 points.

Nearest the Pin @ 9th Mark Piggott (Keown Associates Ltd).

Nearest the Pin @ 12th Jim Barrie (Royal Bank of Scotland).

Longest Drive @ 15th Ian Aitken (Scott Skinner’s Restaurant & Bar).

In other news, North-east (522) won the youths’ inter-district tournament over Blairgowrie’s Lansdowne course by five strokes from North (527) with Perth and Kinross (566) well back in third place.

Jack Harling (Banchory), winner of the Carnegie Shield at Royal Dornoch the previous day, stayed in top form to return the lowest individual round of three-under-par 69, one ahead of Adam Fisher (Newmachar).

Braemar

Mens Monthly Medal, CSS 64 – Class 1: S. McKay (11) 63, I. Hill (14) 63, S. Davidson (08) 66, C. Snape (13) 66. Class 2: B. Street (15) 64, W. Cheyne (21) 70.

Lumphanan

Late entries will be accepted on 07921 269772 / 01224 312226, or 013398 83480 if on the day of play, for the Men’s E & M Lees 18 hole Open at Lumphanan on Sunday 27 August. Players will leave the tee in twos at 10 intervals and are from the host club unless stated.

0800 R Cattanach (E) and D Webster, S Duncan (W) and K Duthie (W), G Duguid (DH) and D Jones (B). 0830 C Crooke and G Gill (NB), N Mackie and A Arthur (NB), D Tranmer (P) and J MacDonald (P). 0900 M Connolly and K Brown (NB), D Robertson and T Glennie, W Liversidge and G White. 1100 G Homer (A) and N Stewart (N), G Robertson (N) and I Innes (NoY), D Wright (Au) and J Forrest (N). 1130 G McLaggan (BA) and D Leslie (BA), P Cheyne (N) and J Sunley (NM), M Jolly (O) and Partner. 1400 A Williams and C Smith; B Cruickshank Winnie Brockie Trophy Women CSS 61: G Cromar (23) 62, C Keir (25) 64, A Marshall (13) 70.

RETURNS: August Stableford Men CSS 61 (37 pts): B Marshall (7) 42 pts, M Connolly (12) 41 pts, C Crooke (11) 35 pts.

Women CSS 61 (39 pts): A Marshall (13) 37 pts

Men’s Championship: Scratch – B Marshall 71, 66 – 137. Handicap – C Crooke 59, 61 – 120.

Torphins

Late entries will be accepted on 013398 82115 or online www.torphinsgolfclub.co.uk for the open texas scramble on Saturday 26th August. Ladies off the red tees gents off the white tees. Teams of four will tee off at 20min intervals and are from the host club unless stated.

9.0 - B. Wigglesworth, Guest, M. Riach, G. Young. 9.30 - D. Whyte, G. Wood, M. Howie, P. Smith. 2.40 - C. Chalmers (B), B. Stewart (A), C. Stewart (A), C. Chalmers (B).