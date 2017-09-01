Latest news and returns from around the local golf courses

Aboyne

Seniors Stableford Cup (5 of 6) – Div. 1, D Simpson (15) 38, J Cowper (12) 38, C Sinclair (13) 36, Div. 2 I Agnew (27) 41, J Douglas (24) 36, J Lord (17 AWAY) 35. CSS 68. Seniors 9 Hole Stableford – J Bryce 20, A Denis 16, D Wildgoose 9.

Ladies (CSS 70)- SGL Medal- Silver Division - A.Harper (14), S.Davies (17), A.Reid (16) 70; Bronze Dvision- D.Brown (28) 77.

Senior Mens Open Greensomes results: E. Booth (Aboyne), D. Middleton (Aboyne) (15.2) 62.8, G. Milne (Aboyne), G. Craig (Longniddry) (5.4) 64.6, B. Stephen (Newmachar) R. Stephen (Peterculter) (14.8) 65.2.

Ballater

Junior Open (CSS 67). Scratch - R. Fenwick (Hazlehead) 76. Handicap - F. Donald (Ballater) (19) 63, C. Fraser (Tarland) (16) 68.

Gent’s Senior Championship (54 hole medal). Scratch- J. Cramond 231, F. Anderson, R. McIntosh 241. Handicap - P. O’Shea (21) 201, J. Edrich (14) 207, B. Kerr (22) 210.

Murray Cup (CSS 67) – A. Barclay (20) 64, P. O’Shea (20), A. Davidson (17) 66, B. Kerr (20) 68.

Gillies Trophy (CSS 73) – H. Backhouse (10) 39pts, C. Adam (19) 33, E. Brechin (18) 32.

August Medal (CSS 70): Class 1 - R. Henderson (12) 67, K. Moir (12), R. Culling (11), R. McIntosh (8) 69. Class 2 - A. Hunter (15) 69, B. Scott (21) 72, R. McKendrick (16) 73, D. Kemp (14) 74

Banchory

(CSS 72) – Stableford – Silver Division – A. Smart (7) 36; P. Halliwell (10) 35; P. McGunnigle (14) 34; L. Milner (20) 32; G. Christie (8) 31. Bronze Division – L. Bhagrath (23), L. Birse (26) 37; D. Pumfrey (35) 33; E. Garden (22), M. Naylor (21), C. Young (25) 31. Grant Centenary Spoon 5 Club Competition – P. Burrows (21) 74.

Ladies (CSS 72) – Autumn Meeting – Silver Divison – P. McGunnigle (14) 71; D. Abernethy (13), G. Christie (9) 72; W. McNay (16) 73; L Scatterty (17) 74. Bronze Division – C. Young (25) 69; J. Dring (27) 73; A. Gray (23), M. Grant (23) 74.

Braemar

Mens Monthly Medal, CSS 64 – Class 1: S. McKay (11) 63, I. Hill (14) 63, S. Davidson (08) 66, C. Snape (13) 66. Class 2: B. Street (15) 64, W. Cheyne (21) 70.

Mens Wighton Trophy, CSS 64: Class 1 – C. S. Davidson (08) 63, S. McKay (10) 64, S. Myers (10) 65, K. Manson (10) 65. Class 2 – C. Smith (16) 58, S. Golder (19) 62, B. Street (15)67, R. Falconer (17) 68.

Lumphanan

Men’s 18 Hole E & M Lees Open. Home CSS 61; Visitors’ CSS 63 Scratch – R Cattanach (Edzell) 64, J McNicoll (Montrose Caledonian) 66, K Duthie (Westhill) 66. Handicap Class 1 (0-14) – J Black (Dunecht House) (4) 60, G White (Lumphanan) (11) 61, I Littlejohn (Lumphanan) (12) 62. Handicap Class 2 (15-28) – A Arthur (Nigg Bay) (16) 59, C Smith (Lumphanan) (16) 61, N Mackie (Lumphanan) (19) 62.

E & M Lees Trophy for the local member with best nett score – G White

Torphins

Open Texas Scramble - W. Nicol, J Young, R. Auckland, M. Reid (6.9) 53.1,. C. Chalmers, B. Stewart, C. Stewart, L. Meldrum (3.2) 53.3.

Medal/Iris Ewen Trophy Round 3 (CSS 68): M. McGregor (29) 68, J. Young (19) 69, W. Urquhart (18) 73.

Golfers urged to get in the swing for CLAN Golf Day

North-east golfers have been urged to sign up for a fundraising event at one of the area’s most renowned courses for a leading cancer support charity.

CLAN Cancer Support will host its annual golf day at Meldrum House Country Hotel & Golf Club in Oldmeldrum on Thursday, September 28.

The popular event, which is sponsored by CNR International (UK) Ltd, will run from 11.30am to 8pm where 18 teams of four will compete for the winner’s trophy.

Guests will have complimentary access to the club’s driving range facilities from 10am and receive a light lunch in the hotel before the shotgun start tournament begins. There will also be half way house refreshments followed by a BBQ.

Prizes will be awarded for nearest the pin, longest drive and of course, the winning team. There will also be a raffle and an auction with some fantastic prizes to be won.

Teams cost £600 each, or individual places can be booked for £150. There is also the opportunity to sponsor a hole, which allows a company to provide and display a pop up banner and pin flag at the hole. A £50 discount is available for team registrations which include a hole sponsorship.

Steph Dowling, CLAN’s fundraising team manager, said: “We look forward to hosting the CLAN Golf Day at Meldrum House Country Hotel & Golf Club next month, it promises to be a fantastic event.”

For more information or to register your team, please contact Steph Dowling, CLAN’s Fundraising Team Manager, on (01224) 651026, or email: steph.dowling@clanhouse.org.