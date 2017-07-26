Latest news & returns from around the local courses

Aboyne

(CSS 68 ) Seniors’ Championship Medal (Round 4 of 6): Div 1, J.Forbes (5) 65, G.Stewart (12) 68, B.Anderson (15) 69. Div 2, C.Nurcombe (20) 68, R.Milligan (26) 69, G.Hossack (19) 70.

Ladies (CSS 71)- SGL Medal & 4th Aggregate- Silver Division- M.Sime (11), F. Wolters-Sinke (14) 73; L.Scott (18) 74. Bronze division - A. Mitchell (25) 71, M.Middleton (33) 76, E. ose (22) 77.

Late entries are being taken Online or on 013398 86328 for the Aboyne Junior Open. Players will leave in 3’s with 10 minute intervals, players from the host club unless otherwise stated; 10.30 R. Jamieson (T), B. Andrews (T), C. Bruce (D), J. Bruce (D), S. Allan (D), M. Corray RA), R. Sim. D. Aitken and partner. 11.50 R. Bushnell (F) and partners. 12.00 P. Morrison (D) and partners.

Ballater

Summer Meeting (CSS 71) Silver - Scratch- S. Middleton 76, Handicap- M. Cruickshank (10) 69, L. McKendrick (20) 70, S. Foggie (14) 71. Bronze - Scratch- J. Murray 94, Handicap- H. Esson (22) 76, G. Smith (21) 77, P. Cowie (27) 78.

Stewart Sutherland Rosebowl (36 hole medal): S. Gow (5) 141, G. Lees (6) 146, R. Farquharson (6) 147.

Lumphanan

Greenkeeper’s Quaich Men CSS 61 (37 pts): D Jones (13) 41 pts, W Liversidge (13) 40 pts, M Gray (12) 36 pts.

Greenkeeper’s Glass Women CSS 61 (39 pts): H Lees (25) 39 pts, J Wilson (18) 35 pts, G Cromar (23) 35 pts.

Late entries will be accepted on 07921 269772, or 013398 83480 if on the day of play, for the RUCO Ltd Mixed Foursomes Open at Lumphanan on Sunday 30 July.

Players will leave the tee in fours at 10 intervals and are from the host club unless stated: 0930 D Robertson and H Lees, M Hossack and G Cromar; A McLauchlan (W) and A McLauchlan (AL), D Lawrie (RA) and A Lawrie (AL). 1000 W Aitken (Ki) and E Aitken (Ki), M Connolly and J Wilson (AL). 1130 I Strachan (RA) and I Strachan (AL), J McAvoy (P) and M McAvoy (P); N Mackie (NB) and A Clayton (AL), C Crooke (NB) and K Priestley (AL), P Barlow (E) and M Barlow (E), B Marshall and A Marshall (H). 1200 K Philip (RA) and D Philip (AL) and R Anderson (RA) and J Anderson (AL); A Williams and F Lamont (S), G Lamont (S) and S Wood (AL), J Harper (A) and H Harper (AL) A MacCuish (RA) and V McDougall (AL).

Torphins

(CCS 64) - MacMillan Cancer Support Medal - J Duncan (4) 61; I Hepburn (20) 62; G Young (14) 63; B Mathers (19), D Whyte (24) 65; A Donaldson (21), M Brunsmann (18), J Harrington (18) 66; J Lawrence (3) 67.

Medal/MacMillan Cancer Support (CSS 67): A. Christie (31) 68, J. Young (20) 70, W. Urquhart (18) 76