Latest news & returns from around the local courses

Aboyne

Aboyne’s Kimberley Beveridge is through to the semi-finals of the St Andrews Junior Ladies Open tournament. She beat the No 3 seed, Mirren Fraser by 4 and 3 to reach the last four.

Returns: CSS 68 Home and Away Scr; L. Waldron Royal Aberdeen 69, J. Bell Royal Aberdeen 73, Class 1 S. Simkins Peterculter (12) 65, J. Gibb Aboyne (10) 70, C. Strachan (Peterculter) (10) 71, Class 2 H. McLardy Aboyne 21, C. Bradburn Aboyne (15) 66, B. Keen Aboyne (15) 68.

Ballater

Aug Medal (CSS 71): Silver - H. Backhouse (11) 67, C. Fraser (12), R. Roy (15) 70. Bronze - A. Carroll (27) 75, E. Simpson (29), J. Murray (24) 76.

Cooper Shield Foursomes: W. Stephen and A. Hunter (18) 68, M. Rattray and B. Scott (15) 69, T. Pringle and H. Grupping (19) 72.

Hole-in-One: Whilst playing in the Cooper Shield Foursomes, Bill Stephen scored a hole-in-one on the 158 yard 13th hole using a rescue club. His partners were Alan Hunter, Tony Pringle and Hans Grupping.

36 Hole Open (CSS Rd 1 72, Rd 2 70) Scratch - A. Fisher (Newmachar) 132, R. Gordon (Alford) 139, D. Morrison (Meldrum House), C Lamb (Newmachar) 140. Class 1 - F. Milne (Banchory)(2), P. Benson (Northern)(6) 141, R. Carr (Kemnay)(5), C. Brechin (Portlethen) (+1) 142. Class 2 - S. Macindoe (Kemnay)(11) 141, N. Webster (Dunecht House)(9), R. Farquharson (Ballater) (7) 142, F. Anderson (Ballater)(7) 143.

Banchory

(CSS 68) Medal – Class 1 – A. Lawrence (5), C. Moir (7), D. Brand (4), A. Taylor (9) 66; C. Lindsay (2), D. Ewen (5) 67; A. Harripersad (5), M. Taylor (7), A. Grant (9) 68. Class 2 – M. Finch (15) 65; B. Martin (12), G. Mullins (14), M. Mitchell (11), J. Murray (12), D. Dey (12), D. Birse (11) 66; F. McSkimming (18) 67. Class 3 – B. Birse (19) 66, D. Flaherty (20) 66; A. Milne (23) 67.

(CSS 67) Junior Open – Scratch - J. Pirie (Hazlehead) 70. Handicap – F. Strachan (Banchory) (14) 66; S. Allan (Deeside) (9), R. Sim (Aboyne) (13) 67.

Braemar

Senior Fourball Open: D. Neilson/I. McKay 57, S. Davidson/D. Donald 58, J. Hardie/J. Cramond 58, S. Pirie/W. Cheyne 59, D. Smith/C Snape 59.

Late entries will be accepted online or by contacting 01339 741618 for the Ladies Open on Sunday, August 13.

Competitors leave the tee in threes at ten-minute intervals: 8.30 – K.Teow (D), M.Finnie (A),9.00 – L.Watson (D), L.Scorgie (D), R.Taylor (D), A.Kelman (D), M.Bolger (L), A.Rae (L), V.Buchan (L),9.30 – D.Basford (CB), S.Will (MH), A.Hamilton (L), L.Kidd (L), D.Gall (L), L.Edminson (CB), E.Buchan (CB), S.Travers (M), 10.00 – K.Stalker (CB), R.McLean (CB), J,Robertson (CB), L.Terry (CB), J.Cowie (CB), K.Esslemont (CB), L.Anderson (NY), F.Watson (NY), A.Grant (NY), 10.30 – A.Koppernaes (NY), L.Davidson (Tu), S.Cruickshank (NY), A.Wood (NY), F.Watterson (NY), H.Marr (NY), G.Williamson (NY), J.Moir (NY), K.Shaw (NY), 11.00 – E.Riach (CB), N.Bowman (CB), J.Garrigan (F), E.McDonald (A), F.Kilgour(A),L.McCulloch (CB), L.Joss (Br), M.Horn (N), C.Joss (Br), 11.30 – D.Massie (H), M.Christie (B), V. McMurdo (Fo), B.Newman (H), S.Turriff (B), C.O’Keefe (Fo), P.Johnstone (CB), V.Wright (Fo), B.Grant (Fo), 12.00 – J.Montgomerie (P), M.Marshall (P), J.Cooper (Fo), M.James (Fo), B.Webster (S) E.Munro (S), A.Murray (Ki), L.Tough (Ki), E.Tulewicz (Ki), 12.30 – C.Cruickshank (Ki), J.Knight (Ki), A. Ramsay (Ki), J.Taylor (E), A.Ramsay (Ki), M.Cowper (Hu), A.Munro (K), L.Bell (K), A.Gilmour (K), 13.00 – M.Findlater (T), A.Flynn (W.P.), H.Campbell (T), L.McNiven (A), A.Clayton (A), H.Cameron (A), M.Motherwell (A), E.Myers.

Photo

Sam Locke with the Scottish Amateur Championship Trophy.