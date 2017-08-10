Latest news & returns from around the local courses

Aboyne
Aboyne’s Kimberley Beveridge is through to the semi-finals of the St Andrews Junior Ladies Open tournament. She beat the No 3 seed, Mirren Fraser by 4 and 3 to reach the last four.
Returns: CSS 68 Home and Away Scr; L. Waldron Royal Aberdeen 69, J. Bell Royal Aberdeen 73, Class 1 S. Simkins Peterculter (12) 65, J. Gibb Aboyne (10) 70, C. Strachan (Peterculter) (10) 71, Class 2 H. McLardy Aboyne 21, C. Bradburn Aboyne (15) 66, B. Keen Aboyne (15) 68.
Ballater
Aug Medal (CSS 71): Silver - H. Backhouse (11) 67, C. Fraser (12), R. Roy (15) 70. Bronze - A. Carroll (27) 75, E. Simpson (29), J. Murray (24) 76.
Cooper Shield Foursomes: W. Stephen and A. Hunter (18) 68, M. Rattray and B. Scott (15) 69, T. Pringle and H. Grupping (19) 72.
Hole-in-One: Whilst playing in the Cooper Shield Foursomes, Bill Stephen scored a hole-in-one on the 158 yard 13th hole using a rescue club. His partners were Alan Hunter, Tony Pringle and Hans Grupping.
36 Hole Open (CSS Rd 1 72, Rd 2 70) Scratch - A. Fisher (Newmachar) 132, R. Gordon (Alford) 139, D. Morrison (Meldrum House), C Lamb (Newmachar) 140. Class 1 - F. Milne (Banchory)(2), P. Benson (Northern)(6) 141, R. Carr (Kemnay)(5), C. Brechin (Portlethen) (+1) 142. Class 2 - S. Macindoe (Kemnay)(11) 141, N. Webster (Dunecht House)(9), R. Farquharson (Ballater) (7) 142, F. Anderson (Ballater)(7) 143.
Banchory
(CSS 68) Medal – Class 1 – A. Lawrence (5), C. Moir (7), D. Brand (4), A. Taylor (9) 66; C. Lindsay (2), D. Ewen (5) 67; A. Harripersad (5), M. Taylor (7), A. Grant (9) 68. Class 2 – M. Finch (15) 65; B. Martin (12), G. Mullins (14), M. Mitchell (11), J. Murray (12), D. Dey (12), D. Birse (11) 66; F. McSkimming (18) 67. Class 3 – B. Birse (19) 66, D. Flaherty (20) 66; A. Milne (23) 67.
(CSS 67) Junior Open – Scratch - J. Pirie (Hazlehead) 70. Handicap – F. Strachan (Banchory) (14) 66; S. Allan (Deeside) (9), R. Sim (Aboyne) (13) 67.
Braemar
Senior Fourball Open: D. Neilson/I. McKay 57, S. Davidson/D. Donald 58, J. Hardie/J. Cramond 58, S. Pirie/W. Cheyne 59, D. Smith/C Snape 59.
Late entries will be accepted online or by contacting 01339 741618 for the Ladies Open on Sunday, August 13.
Competitors leave the tee in threes at ten-minute intervals: 8.30 – K.Teow (D), M.Finnie (A),9.00 – L.Watson (D), L.Scorgie (D), R.Taylor (D), A.Kelman (D), M.Bolger (L), A.Rae (L), V.Buchan (L),9.30 – D.Basford (CB), S.Will (MH), A.Hamilton (L), L.Kidd (L), D.Gall (L), L.Edminson (CB), E.Buchan (CB), S.Travers (M), 10.00 – K.Stalker (CB), R.McLean (CB), J,Robertson (CB), L.Terry (CB), J.Cowie (CB), K.Esslemont (CB), L.Anderson (NY), F.Watson (NY), A.Grant (NY), 10.30 – A.Koppernaes (NY), L.Davidson (Tu), S.Cruickshank (NY), A.Wood (NY), F.Watterson (NY), H.Marr (NY), G.Williamson (NY), J.Moir (NY), K.Shaw (NY), 11.00 – E.Riach (CB), N.Bowman (CB), J.Garrigan (F), E.McDonald (A), F.Kilgour(A),L.McCulloch (CB), L.Joss (Br), M.Horn (N), C.Joss (Br), 11.30 – D.Massie (H), M.Christie (B), V. McMurdo (Fo), B.Newman (H), S.Turriff (B), C.O’Keefe (Fo), P.Johnstone (CB), V.Wright (Fo), B.Grant (Fo), 12.00 – J.Montgomerie (P), M.Marshall (P), J.Cooper (Fo), M.James (Fo), B.Webster (S) E.Munro (S), A.Murray (Ki), L.Tough (Ki), E.Tulewicz (Ki), 12.30 – C.Cruickshank (Ki), J.Knight (Ki), A. Ramsay (Ki), J.Taylor (E), A.Ramsay (Ki), M.Cowper (Hu), A.Munro (K), L.Bell (K), A.Gilmour (K), 13.00 – M.Findlater (T), A.Flynn (W.P.), H.Campbell (T), L.McNiven (A), A.Clayton (A), H.Cameron (A), M.Motherwell (A), E.Myers.
Photo
Sam Locke with the Scottish Amateur Championship Trophy.
Almost Done!
Registering with Deeside Piper and Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.