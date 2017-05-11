Lawrie to face ‘Belgian Bomber’ at Golf Centres

The Farmfoods Paul Lawrie Golf Centre Challenge Match this year will feature Paul against Belgium’s Nicolas Colsaerts.

The pair were European team-mates in the “Miracle of Medinah” 2012 Ryder Cup match in which Europe won eight and halved the other of the last nine singles to retain the trophy against all the odds.

Colsaerts, known as the “Belgian Bomber,” stands 6ft 3in tall and is one of the longest hitters in pro golf.

He is credited with the European Tour record distance drive of 447yd.

He has won nine times as a professional, including the China Open in 2011 and the 2012 Volvo World Match-play in which he beat Lawrie at the 20th in the semi-final at Wentworth.

The match on Monday, July 10, will be over 18 holes, split between the two Paul Lawrie Golf Centre venues on opposite sides of the River Dee near Aberdeen (Ardoe and Inchmarlo).

The first nine holes will tee off at noon at PLGC Ardoe, followed by the second nine holes at PLGC Inchmarlo at 2pm.

As is normal for the Farmfoods Paul Lawrie Golf Centre Challenge, admission is free and open to everyone.

Parking is also free and available at both of our sites.

The Ryder Cup theme to the annual match continues.

Paul’s Previous opponents in the fixture have been Jose Maria Olazabal, Paul McGinley, Darren Clarke and Jean Van de Velde.