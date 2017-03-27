Management Changes at Aboyne Golf Club

Aboyne Golf Club has made a number of changes to its management team as the club builds on the national success it achieved last year having been chosen to host the Scottish Golf Women’ s Finals.

In preparation for the new season, David Munro takes over as Greens Convenor to continue the enhancement of the course.

David remarked: “We received very positive feedback from Scottish Golf after successfully hosting the very high profile Ladies tournament last year.

Over the winter months we have continued to enhance the course with a major tree management programme and re-styling a number of bunkers. In addition, our Head Greenkeeper Colin Forbes and his team have been re-shaping some of the holes on our heathland back nine taking out gorse to help the speed of play and make the course enjoyable and playable for golfers of all abilities. Colin and his team have done a fantastic job.”

Additionally Ian Anderson is co-opted back on to Council as Finance Convenor.

Club President Scott Mackie paid tribute: “Ian has done a phenomenal job guiding the club through some challenging financial times in the recent past. Like all golf clubs in the area we have been impacted by the downturn in the Oil &Gas sector and are working hard to ensure the standards of the Club are maintained and we continue to grow and appeal to the wider golfing audience both here in the UK and further afield.”

In further changes, Keith Gardiner takes over as Gents Senior Captain.

The Ladies Section continues to flourish under the stewardship of Club Captain Sandra Findlay.

Meanwhile Club Captain Dan Broadhead is gearing up the men’s section to defend the Deeside League trophy the club won for a third consecutive year.