Maroc Annual Awards Evening

Maroc held their AGM and Awards evening at Kincardine O’Neil Village Hall.

As always, the event was well very attended by members old and new and I’m sure no one will forget the hotly contested tug of war between the junior members and the senior men.

Over 40 Juniors attained Scottish Orienteering Association Colour and Participation badges and the following awards were presented: John Duncan Trophy - M10 Rory Pritchett, M12 Joel Gooch, M14 Matthew Gooch, M16 Joe Wright, W8 Dara Tivendale, W10 Ruth Gooch, W12 Gemma Collins, W14 Amber Graham.

Improvement Trophy: Kirsty Campbell, Commitment Trophy: Trevor Ricketts, Women’s Points Champion: Amber Graham, Men’s Points Champion: Ewan McMillan.

Matthew Gooch of Aboyne Academy (pictured) was the undisputed winner of the Maroc Overall Champion Trophy.