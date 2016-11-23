MAROC trio selected for Orienteering Programme

Mar Orienteering Club’s Jake Chapman, Alistair Chapman and Eilidh Campbell have been selected to join the British Orienteering Association Talent Programme for 2016-17.

This is Jake Chapman’s second year in the programme which has led to him competing for GB in the European Youth Orienteering Championships in Poland and the Junior European Cup in Pitlochry earlier this year.

Jake’s achievements this season have shown amazing consistency winning the Scottish League for his age group, JK Sprint and both British and Scottish Night Orienteering Championships along with numerous Silver medals, most notably in the British Long & Middle Championships, the JK Festival on both Days 2 and 3 and the Scottish Championships, held this year at Balmoral.

Jake’s younger brother Alistair has also been in good form this year with Bronze medals in the M16 Scottish Orienteering League, Scottish Championships, Junior Inter Regional Championships and Scottish Night Championships.

Earning Silver in the W16 Scottish Orienteering League and an impressive Bronze in the British Long Championships, Eilidh Campbell has also worked very hard to earn her place in the Talent Programme.

Maroc Coach Sarah Dunn commented: “The invitation to these youngsters to join the British squad provides an exciting opportunity for them to take their training and racing to the next level.

“Their selection reflects the commitment and dedication they have made in the last few years to continually improve their technical skills and physical fitness. We are delighted to see Maroc continuing to have such strong representation in the national squad.”

All three athletes will be taking a well-earned rest from competition for the next few weeks until preparation heats up for the start of the new season.

A highlight will definitely be travelling to Sicily in April with the Scottish Schools Orienteering Squad representing Banchory Academy in the ISF World Schools Championships.