Military Golf Challenge declared a resounding success

The golf day for the British Army’s National Charity ‘The ABF - the Soldiers Charity’ held at Aboyne Golf Club was hailed a resounding success by the organiser after a field of players raised a significant sum of money for the charity.

Organiser Catherine Robertson Ross MBE said: “I would like to thank the main sponsor XL Group Ltd, I appreciate their contribution very much.

“The ABF is a charity that I very much admire due to the unwavering support and assistance they give to those who serve our Country, as well as those ex-servicemen and women who have sacrificed so much in our Country’s name.

“The Soldiers Charity also gift grants to other charities including Poppy Scotland, Erskine, Scottish War Blinded, SSAFA, Combat Stress, and the Gurkha Welfare to name a few.”

The competition at Aboyne attracted teams playing a Texas Scramble format with the winners lead by Mark Richardson from Apache North Sea Based at Kingswells.

The winners of the military team challenge was, RAF Lossiemouth, pictured below, 3 SCOTS The Black Watch were 2 nd , 4 SCOTS The Highlanders were 3 rd .

Catherine thanked the military teams and personnel who attended and assisted.

Catherine went on to say: “The competition was played in great spirit and a fun time was had by all who took part.

“According to the players the course was in a superb condition and lived up to its reputation and billing, I would like to thank the ground staff for their hard work.

“I am grateful to Aboyne Golf Club for allowing us to use their venue.

“I would particularly like to thank golf pro Steven Moir for all his assistance.

“The winning team each won breaks in property generously donated by, Lower Dess Estate, Cairngorm Lodges, Tornacoille Hotel Banchory, Glendavan House, Dinnet Aboyne.

“The winner of the in-course prize, won accommodation with breakfast in the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh.”

Amongst the unique silent auction prizes raising money for the charities was a day out joining ‘The Blades’ one of the few privately owned acrobatic display teams, day sailing on the Royal Racing Yacht Bloodhound and much more.

Catherine added: “I have received incredible support from a range of companies’ whose generosity has been very humbling.

“Thank you to our supporting sponsors, Station Garage Torphins , Lord Forbes of Castle Forbes and Mark Watt of Safety Grip Solutions.

“Thanks also to Greg Hutcheon golf pro Inchmarlo, Butterworth Gallery Ballogie, Aimee Christina hair salon Aboyne, Costco,Tesco Banchory, Coop Peterculter and Rennie Communications who are based in Banchory. A special thank you also to Charlie Stewart, Royale Photographic, for donating his time once again.”